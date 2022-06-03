Popular Ohio restaurant forced to close due to "rising food costs"

It's always sad to see a popular restaurant close due to factors outside its control. But, unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to one popular dining establishment in Ohio.

Millann/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

In 2021, veteran restauranteur Brad Friedlander converted the Rossa Italia Restaurant at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood into the Cut15 Supper Club, serving mainly steaks, prime rib, and seafood.

Initially, the restaurant did reasonably well and received good reviews from local diners. Just two months ago, a reviewer wrote:

I've come here a couple times now and the food is phenomenal. Large sharing portions, me and my girlfriends will grab a plate to share. The crab legs melt in your mouth.

Unfortunately, even good restaurants find it difficult to survive in today's turbulent economic conditions.

According to the restaurant owner, Cut151 will be closing its doors for good on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The owner cited worker shortages and rising food costs as the main reasons for shutting down the business.

In an interview with reporters, Friedlander stated,

Inflation is just ridiculous now. Sadly, the state of the economy and the world we live in since the pandemic started has created the perfect storm that has forced us to close. COVID-19's many challenges simply proved insurmountable to our business.

Friedlander also expressed concern for the restaurant's employees and mentioned they were making every effort to help them secure new employment.

This is a significant blow to the community as the restaurant was a special gathering place for many locals.

Cut151 is not the only popular restaurant that the current state of the economy has victimized. According to a recent report, more than 40 percent of independently owned restaurants are struggling financially, with many reporting they are at least one month or more behind on rent.

The popular restaurant will surely be missed by many.