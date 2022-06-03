Renting an apartment in Miami now costs $1218 a month more than the national average

If you're planning on moving to Miami or want to keep your current apartment, you better be willing to pay more than the national average because Miami rental prices have gone sky-high.

Latino Life/Canva Pro license

According to a recent report, the average price of rent for an apartment in Miami has now reached $3,045 per month, which is significantly higher than the national average of $1827.

The report attributes this increase to several factors, including the influx of new residents from other parts of the country and increased demand for rental properties. While the cost of living in Miami has always been relatively high, the current rental market is making it increasingly difficult for residents to find affordable housing.

In addition, the report found that the cost of living in Miami has risen sharply, with groceries, transportation, and healthcare all becoming more expensive.

In response to the rising cost of rent, many residents are now considering leaving Miami in search of more affordable options elsewhere. However, with the current state of the economy, it is unclear whether or not this will be possible.

For example, rents in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach are comparable to those in Miami, averaging around $3,000 per month. However, rents are somewhat lower for those willing to move closer to the Orlando area, averaging $1927 per month.

However, average rental prices throughout Florida are typically higher than the national average. These rapid price increases aren't limited to Miami. Only time will tell how the rising cost of rent will affect Florida's population.

