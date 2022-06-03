Pennsylvania loosens income requirements for food assistance programs

Pennsylvania food assistance programs aim to make food accessible to more families by loosening the income requirement for eligibility.

FatCamera/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

According to a recent Household Pulse Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau, nearly 800,000 Pennsylvanians reported that they "sometimes or often" did not have enough food to eat.

That survey polled just a fraction of Pennsylvania residents, so the number of families facing food insecurity is likely even higher than this study suggests. In addition, a 2019 study indicates that 10.6% of Pennsylvanians do not always know where their next meal is coming from.

However, to combat the Commonwealth's growing food insecurity issues, the state has decided to loosen the income requirements that determine eligibility for the state's food assistance programs.

Previously, the income requirement for food assistance in PA was 150% of the USDA-established poverty level. The new income limit is 185% of the federal poverty level.

At a recent press conference, Pennsylvania's Governor, Tom Wolf, said:

No one should have to choose between putting food on the table or paying for the other essentials in life.

Governor Wolf's wife, Frances Wolf, echoed her husband's sentiments, stating:

Too many Pennsylvanians are faced with the unsettling reality of food insecurity, but this expansion lessens that burden by increasing access to nutritious food. Action like this are key to uilding a healthy commonwealth.

Governor Wolf has also been pushing for PA lawmakers to draft a bill that would send a $2,000 one-time direct payment to Pennsylvania households who earn less than $80,000 a year.

He claims that Pennsylvania is "sitting on over $2 billion in federal money" designed to help PA residents recover from the economic impacts of the global pandemic.

If that money is not allocated by December 31, 2024, it will have to be returned to the federal government.

However, despite recent efforts by Governor Wolf to drum up support for essentially sending taxpayer money back to the people, the Pennsylvania legislature has yet to draft a bill approving the allocation of the federal money.

What is your take on this?

Do you think expanding the Pennsylvania food assistance program is a step in the right direction?

Are you in favor of having the state issue $2,000 checks to most Pennsylvanians?

Let us know what you think in the comments.