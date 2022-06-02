Wild cat found in California high school classroom raises security concerns

Kristen Walters

Even though this story has a happy ending, it raises some questions regarding the safety and security of California's schools, especially in light of current events throughout the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIfhz_0fyaAreT00
Ablestock/Photo Images (Canva Pro license)

When a Pescadero High School custodian began making his rounds to open the school this morning, he was shocked by what he found.

Huddled in the corner of an English classroom, he saw a young mountain lion that appeared to be "lost and scared." According to reports, the wild cat was around 40 pounds, which is relatively small for his age, signaling that the animal was likely malnourished.

Once the custodian saw the wild cat, he simply shut the door and called the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to tranquilize the cat. According to reports, the cat was later transported to the Oakland Zoo, where it was examined and treated.

The Zoo found that the cat had a broken tooth and removed it. Once the young mountain lion recovers from his tooth extraction, he will be released back into the wild.

Needless to say, everyone is happy that this story had a positive outcome. But it also raises some questions regarding the safety and security of the school.

Initially, school officials thought a student brought the wild cat into the high school as a hoax, which would have been bad enough. However, it was later discovered that the feral cat merely wandered into the school building.

If a wild mountain lion can wander into a school and hide inside a classroom without being detected, that surely means a person with ill intent could easily do the same.

It might be time for this school to reassess its security policies.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

