188 flights canceled at New York airport in last 24 hours, more cancellations likely

If your travel plans involve taking a flight through Laguardia Airport in New York, you may want to check your flight status. At least 188 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours.

kieferpix/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

New York's Laguardia Airport is one of the world's busiest airports, and this week is shaping up to be a particularly chaotic one.

If you have a flight out of New York or need to catch a connecting flight there, keeping a close eye on your flight status is essential.

According to the flight tracking website "Flight Aware," at least 188 flights departing from New York's Laguardia Airport have been canceled in the last 24 hours.

Flight delays and cancellations are becoming more common as the day goes on, and the situation is only expected to worsen as the week goes by. With that being said, it's always better to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.

Today, American Airlines has canceled or delayed the most significant number of flights. Currently, they have canceled 412 flights and delayed 388. Most are likely to be weather-related.

Delta Airlines, which faced quite a lot of scrutiny for canceled flights after customers had already booked tickets, has 71 canceled flights today and 241 flights that are delayed.

So if you're flying into or out of New York this week, make sure to stay updated on your flight status and have a backup plan ready in case of any delays or cancellations.

If you are flying out of New York this week, let us know in the comments if your flight is on-time or delayed.