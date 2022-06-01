DC closes multiple Metro stations for repairs, likely out of commission until fall

This weekend a number of Washington D.C. Metro stations closed for repairs. Read on to find out which stations were affected by closures.

Kickstand/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Washington D.C.'s Metro system is one of the busiest public transportation systems in the country, but it has been plagued by safety issues in recent years. In an effort to address these concerns, the D.C. Metro has begun a program of scheduled repairs and closures.

As a result, several stations along the Orange Line closed this past weekend, leaving many riders scrambling to find alternative routes.

The stations affected by the closures include:

New Carrollton

Cheverly

Landover

Deanwood

Minnesota Avenue

The station closures are expected to last until fall, and they are likely to cause significant disruptions for commuters. The proposed reopening date for all Orange Line Metro stations is Monday, September 5, 2022.

This construction project is part of the Metro's Platform Improvement Project, which aims to reinforce the concrete platforms at nearly two dozen stations. When complete, the project will help ensure that the D.C. Metro's platforms can safely accommodate riders for years to come.

In the meantime, the Metro is urging riders to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. They are also providing free shuttle bus service and parking along the Orange Line routes to help customers get to their destinations more efficiently during summer construction.

You can go here to learn more about the shuttle bus service and run times.

Will the Metro Orange Line closures impact your commute?

Let us know what you plan to do in the comments below.