25% of Alabama households report not having enough food to eat "sometimes or often", according to US government report

Kristen Walters

A recent survey by the US Census Bureau revealed that more than 25% of Alabama households are struggling to put enough food on the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkLg0_0fx77bHm00
Txking/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

A new survey by the US Census Bureau has revealed some startling information about food insecurity in Alabama.

Over 25% of households in Alabama that responded to the voluntary survey reported that they either "sometimes" or "often" have not had enough food to eat within the past seven days.

The US Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey (HPS) has provided critical insights into the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The survey is designed to measure how households are faring across various categories, including employment, food security, education, health, and housing.

The HPS survey is conducted by the US Census Bureau every couple of weeks. The most recent data was collected during the first week of May 2022.

Of the 3.8 million Alabama residents who responded, 415,625 stated that they "sometimes" did not have enough to eat, while 46,515 people admitted that they "often" did not have enough food to eat within the last seven days.

Interestingly, those in the 40-54 age group reported the highest numbers of food insecurity, while those aged 18-24 reported the lowest. Unsurprisingly, females reported significantly higher numbers of food insecurity than males.

This grave situation underscores the need for programs to help Alabama families access affordable, nutritious food. Otherwise, we run the risk of leaving our most vulnerable citizens behind.

What do you think about the results of this study?

Are you surprised that so many Alabama families are struggling with food insecurity right now?

What do you think should be done?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

