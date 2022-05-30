Oregon DMV plans to close 6 locations and reduce hours at 10 additional offices throughout state

Kristen Walters

If you thought that wait times at the Oregon DMV were bad before, just wait until this summer when there are fewer open locations and reduced hours at many driver licensing centers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4Wfg_0fu6i9Ul00
Robin Lee/Canva Pro license

Currently, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has 60 field offices located throughout the state. However, starting on May 31, 2022, six of those offices will be closing and 10 others will have their business hours reduced.

Here are the offices locations that are closing:

  • Lebanon
  • Redmond
  • Ashland
  • Cave Junction
  • Sandy
  • Stayton

If you were planning on showing up in person at one of these locations to have your driver's license renewed, apply for a REAL ID, or take a driving test to get your driver's license for the first time, you'll need to go to an alternative location.

While the above closures are listed as "temporary" some reports have indicated that they may last beyond the summer months as the Oregon DMV figures out how to deal with persistent staffing shortages.

Ten additional DMV offices in Oregon will be reducing their business hours. Those locations include:

  • Downtown Portland
  • Astoria
  • Canyonville
  • Heppner
  • Junction City
  • Hermiston
  • Klamath Falls
  • Lake Oswego
  • Lincoln City
  • Milton-Freewater

According to a statement by a DMV representative, they are "preparing for the busiest time of year for the DMV by temporarily redeploying staff to fewer offices."

The DMV is currently working on recruiting and training new employees to make up for the current staffing shortages they are facing. Hopefully, those closed offices will reopen sometime in the fall, but only time will tell.

You can find your nearest Oregon DMV office by going to www.OregonDMV.com.

What do you think about these DMV closures?

Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oregon# DMV# drivers license# politics# business

Comments / 48

Published by

Follow for political, business, and economic issues impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
16278 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Gov. Wolf makes another public plea to send stimulus checks to Pennsylvania residents before time runs out

Governor Wolf has been pleading with Pennsylvania lawmakers for months to pass a bill that would allow the state to send federal money directly to residents to help cover rising costs associated with inflation.

Read full story
2 comments

3.2% of Alaska homeowners admit they are behind on mortgage payments

A recent study found that only 3.2% of Alaska homeowners who voluntarily responded to a US Census survey reported being "behind" on their mortgage payments. Carmen Gabriela/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
1 comments

Rhode Island shelter closing, leaving dozens of cats without a home

A Rhode Island animal shelter is in danger of closing its doors for good, leaving over one hundred animals without a home. Davyria/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) The operators of "Pet Refuge," a no-kill shelter in Rhode Island, announced last week that it is in danger of closing due to ongoing financial troubles.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Walmart customers in Texas will soon be able to get packages delivered from the sky in under 2 hours

Walmart recently announced that it would expand its delivery operations to include "drone delivery" to allow Texas customers to get the items they need in the shortest possible time, which according to Walmart, could be as little as 30 minutes.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

DC closes multiple Metro stations for repairs, likely out of commission until fall

This weekend a number of Washington D.C. Metro stations closed for repairs. Read on to find out which stations were affected by closures. Kickstand/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
2 comments
Berkeley, CA

Popular pharmacy chain set to close more store locations in California

CVS has announced that it will be closing more store locations in California this year. Currently, CVS is in the process of closing hundreds of pharmacy locations throughout the US and California. The latest casualty is the CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Berkeley, located at 2300 Shattuck Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments

25% of Alabama households report not having enough food to eat "sometimes or often", according to US government report

A recent survey by the US Census Bureau revealed that more than 25% of Alabama households are struggling to put enough food on the table. Txking/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
27 comments
Toledo, OH

100-year-old Ohio elementary school closes its doors for good

It was a sad day for Ohio residents when a local elementary school that had been a staple in the community, closed its doors for the last time this past week. Gmnicholas/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
7 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania electric bills going up this week, some as much as 45 percent

If you live in Pennsylvania, there's a good chance that your electric bill will be going up this week. Read on to find out which utility companies are raising rates. KucherAV/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
83 comments

A short history lesson on the forgotten meaning of Memorial Day

For many, Memorial Day is simply a day off from work or school. But do you know the real meaning and history behind our national Memorial Day holiday? Read on to find out. Cascoly/Canva Pro license.

Read full story
38 comments
Great Falls, MT

Popular Montana entertainment spot set to close next month

After just a year and a half in business, this family-friendly entertainment center and restaurant in Montana will be closing its doors for good at the end of next month. Yesterday the Game Night Lounge at 1624 Marketplace Drive in Great Falls, Montana, announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of June after being in business for a little over a year.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

If you live in Florida you'll soon be able to get Walmart items delivered from the sky in 30 minutes

We may not have flying cars yet, but soon many Florida residents will be able to get thousands of Walmart products delivered to their doorstep by a flying delivery drone. Read on to learn more about how it will work.

Read full story
137 comments

127 flights canceled at Atlanta airport in last 24 hours, more are expected

If your Memorial Day travel plans involve taking a flight through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, you may want to check your flight status. 126 flights have been canceled in the last 25 hours.

Read full story
35 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville ranked 5th in the nation for highest apartment rent increases

A recent study published by Stessa found that Jacksonville, Florida is in the top five cities with the highest rent increases in the past year. Monkey Business Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
3 comments

Last chance to grab a slice - popular Austin pizza truck is calling it quits

After nearly two years of serving up fresh slices of Neopolitan-style pizzas in Austin, this popular food truck is closing up shop. However, there are still a few days left to grab a slice.

Read full story
1 comments
Peoria, IL

Illinois candy store closes after 100 years in business

The owners of a specialty food shop in the heart of Peoria, Illinois recently made the difficult decision to close the business after serving sweet treats to the community for over 100 years.

Read full story
7 comments
Spencer, MA

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.

Read full story
15 comments

Rhode Island lawmakers approve bill legalizing marijuana for recreational use

Earlier this week, Rhode Island lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana sales for recreational use. If the governor signs the bill into law, Rhode Island will become the 19th state in the US to decriminalize the sale and adult use of marijuana.

Read full story
4 comments

94,253 Pennsylvania renters admit to being more than 2 months behind on rent payments

A new survey taken by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that over 94,000 renters in Pennsylvania are currently 2 months behind on rent payments. Fertnig/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy