Oregon DMV plans to close 6 locations and reduce hours at 10 additional offices throughout state

If you thought that wait times at the Oregon DMV were bad before, just wait until this summer when there are fewer open locations and reduced hours at many driver licensing centers.

Currently, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has 60 field offices located throughout the state. However, starting on May 31, 2022, six of those offices will be closing and 10 others will have their business hours reduced.

Here are the offices locations that are closing:

Lebanon

Redmond

Ashland

Cave Junction

Sandy

Stayton

If you were planning on showing up in person at one of these locations to have your driver's license renewed, apply for a REAL ID, or take a driving test to get your driver's license for the first time, you'll need to go to an alternative location.

While the above closures are listed as "temporary" some reports have indicated that they may last beyond the summer months as the Oregon DMV figures out how to deal with persistent staffing shortages.

Ten additional DMV offices in Oregon will be reducing their business hours. Those locations include:

Downtown Portland

Astoria

Canyonville

Heppner

Junction City

Hermiston

Klamath Falls

Lake Oswego

Lincoln City

Milton-Freewater

According to a statement by a DMV representative, they are "preparing for the busiest time of year for the DMV by temporarily redeploying staff to fewer offices."

The DMV is currently working on recruiting and training new employees to make up for the current staffing shortages they are facing. Hopefully, those closed offices will reopen sometime in the fall, but only time will tell.

You can find your nearest Oregon DMV office by going to www.OregonDMV.com.

