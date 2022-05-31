Pennsylvania electric bills going up this week, some as much as 45 percent

If you live in Pennsylvania, there's a good chance that your electric bill will be going up this week. Read on to find out which utility companies are raising rates.

KucherAV/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) sent a notice informing PA residents that their electric utility company was planning to raise rates on June 1, 2022.

As that date approaches, Pennsylvania residents should be aware that they could see their electric bills increase anywhere from six to forty-five percent starting next month.

While we are generally used to seeing electric rate surge during the summer months due to increased energy usage from home cooling systems, many electric utility companies have reported that they plan to raise rates higher than usual this summer due to ongoing world events.

The global pandemic, mixed with supply chain shortages of raw materials both domestically as well as internationally, has created a scenario where it costs more to produce electricity.

Those increased costs typically get passed on to the end customer. But, unfortunately, that is precisely what will happen starting next month in Pennsylvania.

If you are wondering which utility companies are raising their rates, here's what we know so far.

Penn Power is raising electric rates by 22.7% per kilowatt-hour,

West Penn Power is increasing rates by 23.7%, and

PPL Electric is increasing its rates by 35.3%.

Other electric utility companies such as Duquense Light will also likely be raising rates. However, we don't have any data to report on how much of an increase customers can expect.

Note that these rate increases are for "non-shopping" customers, meaning those who plan on staying with their current electric utility provider.

Will you be shopping around for a lower rate this year?

Do you have a plan to conserve electricity in your household to help bills manageable?

Let us know in the comments.