94,253 Pennsylvania renters admit to being more than 2 months behind on rent payments

A new survey taken by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that over 94,000 renters in Pennsylvania are currently 2 months behind on rent payments.

Fertnig/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

The U.S. Census Bureau has been conducting a Household Pulse Survey (HPS) every two weeks to measure the effects of the coronavirus pandemic across the country from a social and economic perspective.

The most recent HPS survey collected data voluntarily from Pennsylvania residents from April 27, 2022, to May 9, 2022.

The survey revealed that 94,253 of the respondents were two months behind on rental payments. Another 36,210 renters admitted to being behind one month on rental payments and 5,362 respondents admitted to not paying their rent for at least three months.

Of the 94,253 Pennsylvania renters who admitted to be two months behind on their rent, over five thousand of them felt that is was "somewhat likely" that they would be forced to leave their home due to eviction within the next two months.

The survey also revealed that 59,520 Pennsylvania renters had applied for and received rental assistance. While an addition 38,045 renters had applied for financial assistance through their city or state government, but had been denied.

36,178 of the Pennsylvania survey respondents reported that they or a household member had experienced a loss of employment income within the last month. Within that group, 30,654 felt that it was "very likely" that they would be forced to move within the next two months due to eviction.

In total, 220,675 Pennsylvanian's voluntarily responded to this survey, so the actual number of renters who are facing financial difficulties through the state is likely to be significantly higher.