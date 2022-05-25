Temple University to offer new course focused on AAPI history and political issues for the first time

Nearly 12 percent of Temple University's student body identify as AAPI. Historically, the University has not offered courses specifically addressing AAPI history, experiences, or political issues. However, that's about to change.

Monkey Business Images (Canva Pro license)

Starting next year, students at Temple University will have an access to a new course titled, "Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States: Race, Diversity, and Identity." This will be a "general education" course that will be available to all students.

Currently, Temple University does not offer any courses that specifically focus on AAPI issues even though a significant portion of its student population identifies as being of Asian or Pacific Islander descent.

Two Temple University professors, Sean Yom and Lee-Ann Chae, recently identified this gap in the available curricula and proposed that the new course be added to the College of Liberal Arts catalog.

The course, which will be offered for the first time during the 2023 spring semester will focus on topics like AAPI history, identity, and diversity. AAPI immigration, law, culture, violence, political activism, and policy issues will also be addressed in the course.

According to professors Yom and Chae, the course is designed to not only give AAPI students a better understanding of their history and issues that affect their community but also to help educate students outside of the AAPI community who may not have any understanding or awareness of these issues.

Yom and Chae plan to bring in AAPI leaders from the Philadelphia area as guest lecturers in the future to enrich the students' educational experience in the course.

You can learn more about the new AAPI course offering on Temple University's website.