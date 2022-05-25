Bay Area middle-schoolers get national recognition for AAPI education and activist initiatives

A group of California middle school students started an activist organization to promote AAPI education in classrooms across the country. Now their initiative is getting national attention.

Dragon Images (Canva Pro license)

Do you remember what you were doing when you were in middle school? In all likelihood, it probably didn't involve starting a nonprofit organization, designing curricula taught in schools across the country, or learning how to influence legislation.

But this is exactly what an ambitious group of Bay Area middle schoolers has been up to in the last year.

At just 13 years old, Mina Fedor founded a nonprofit organization called AAPI Youth Rising in 2021 after witnessing a rise in anti-Asian violence in her hometown of Oakland, California, following the start of the global pandemic.

The organization's goal is to uplift the community and reduce anti-Asian violence through education and awareness.

After speaking out about xenophobia during a virtual school assembly in 2020, Fedor went on to organize a rally in her community to spread awareness. More than 1200 people showed up to show their support, inspiring Fedor to continue her activist efforts.

Next, Fedor partnered up with several other student-led groups and campaigned to pass a statewide law requiring California high school students to complete an ethnic studies course before graduation. The bill was passed in October 2021.

Earlier this month, Fedor and fellow AAPI activists Aashi Gupta, Siwoo Rhie, and Charlee Trenkle were featured on the Today Show. During the interview, the group explained that they had crafted AAPI-based curricula they would teach to their class.

During the Today Show interview, Fedor stated that she feels "the most impactful action you can take is supporting legislative bills" that create laws to protect the AAPI community and provide education that reduces racism.

Fedor has since been recognized by Time Magazine as a "Kid of the Year Finalist" for her role in speaking out for Asian equality.

These impressive California middle schoolers have proven that it's never too early to speak up and get involved in making a difference in the AAPI community.