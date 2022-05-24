Amazon tests "mall delivery" pilot program in Arizona

Have you ever wished you could get clothing, cosmetics, and other items delivered from your favorite fashion brands without waiting for days? Finally, that dream may soon become a reality, thanks to Amazon.

Ross Helen/Canva Pro license

If you had to point out one thing that has been most responsible for Amazon's success, it would probably be its ability to deliver items very quickly.

In most cases, Amazon doesn't offer superior products. But since you can get just about anything from the e-commerce giant in 2 days or less, rather than 7 to 10 business days, as with many retail companies, many people choose to buy from Amazon.

It appears that Amazon is moving into a new frontier by helping local businesses deliver products to customers quickly.

According to recent reports, Amazon has been quietly testing a new pilot program in Arizona that delivers packages from local malls directly to customers' homes.

The pilot program sounds very similar to their grocery delivery model with Whole Foods, where customers who live near a store can order items and have them delivered within several hours.

Only, in this case, customers who live within a certain radius of a local mall will be able to order items from local stores within the mall and have them delivered to their homes much faster than ordering from the brand's website.

So far, we don't have any additional information on when this program will be rolled out in other states, but we'll follow up on this story to keep you posted.

What do you think?

Would you use this type of service?

Do you think it would be helpful to local businesses?

Share your thoughts in the comments.