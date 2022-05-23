Popular "farmer's market" themed grocery store opens new location in Orange County, Florida

This week, a new grocery store with a "farmer's market" theme had its grand opening in Orange County, Florida. Read on to get all the details.

SimpleFoto (Canva Pro license)

The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market just added a new location in Orange County this week at 2282 East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, Florida.

The store opened its doors for the first time on Friday, May 20th, and will be open from 7 am to 10 pm daily for the foreseeable future.

The Sprouts grocery chain is known for working with local and regional farmers in the communities where its stores are located to give shoppers the "freshest and best tasting produce." The stores mimic the ambiance and feel of a farmers' market with an open layout that features fresh produce at the heart of the store.

Sprouts currently has more than 350 stores throughout the country, with 23 locations in Florida.

Early reviews of the Sprouts Farmer's Market location in Apopka are mainly positive. One customer said they have a "great selection of fresh and healthy food! And prices are reasonable too. So glad to have a place like this in Apopka now."

If you prefer to have your groceries delivered, Sprouts offers delivery services through Instacart. They are currently offering a free delivery promotion through May 30, 2022. For those who love shopping with coupons, you can find the latest discounts on Sprout's website.

The farmer's market-inspired grocery chain has partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to "close the gap of unmet need in Central Florida by providing hunger relief."

Are you excited about Sprout's coming to Apopka?

Have you visited the store yet?

If so, let us know what you think in the comments.