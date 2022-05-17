This is why Huntsville, Alabama was rated #1 best place to live in America

Hunstville, Alabama, topped this year's U.S. News & World Report list as the best place to live in the nation. Read on to find out why Huntsville made the jump from number three in 2021 to number one in 2022.

Denis Tangney/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Each year U.S. News & World Report compiles a list of the top 150 cities to live in across America. This year, Hunstville, Alabama, was awarded the number one spot.

The rankings are based on several factors such as the job market, cost of living, schools, crime, and overall quality of life. The list is designed to help people make informed decisions about where to live and settle down at different stages of their lives.

For example, while Hunstville won the top spot on the "Best Places to Live" list, they were only ranked #54 on the "Best Places to Retire" list.

While factors such as the job market were highly influential in ranking cities in the past, it was all about the cost of living this year.

According to U.S. News, Huntsville's average cost to purchase a home is currently $192,667. That's nearly $125,000 less than the national average cost of buying a home, which is currently around $315,000. In addition, the median monthly rent was $869.

Since the number of remote job opportunities has soared in recent years, the local job market is less critical when ranking cities for liveability.

Huntsville's schools were also rated very high, while crime rates were lower than the national average.

