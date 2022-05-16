Fast-food manager in Washington admits to "contaminating" milkshake mix with urine "at least twice"

Customers who ordered milkshakes at a fast-food restaurant in Washington were in for an unpleasant surprise.

If you're the type of person who gets anxious when ordering at fast-food restaurants because you're afraid someone may tamper with your food, this story won't put your mind at ease.

According to police records, in October 2021, Stephen Sharp was employed as the night manager of the Mill Plain Arby's restaurant located at 221 Northeast 104 Avenue in Vancouver, Washington.

When Sharp was arrested for numerous charges on May 10, 2022, police found video footage on his phone that showed him urinating into a container that was confirmed to be milkshake mix, which was served to approximately thirty or forty Arby's customers. It is believed that the video was taken in late October 2021.

Sharp admitted to police that he had urinated into the milkshake mix on at least two separate occasions.

According to Clark County's Public Health Director, Dr. Alan Melnick, "there is no significant health risk to consuming a drink contaminated with urine."

If you purchased a milkshake from this Arby's location in Vancouver, Washington, on October 30 or 31, 2021, and have a receipt or other way of verifying the transaction, the local police ask that you contact Detective Robert Givens at the Vancouver Police Department.

The police specifically mentioned that they had not discovered any evidence that Arby's or its franchisee was aware of what Sharp was doing while he was employed at the restaurant.

Sharp was recently charged with four counts, some of which are unrelated to the milkshake incident. He is currently held at the Clark County Jail until his arraignment on May 25, 2022.