Ohio lawmakers propose increased punishments for "swatting" following surge of activity

Kristen Walters

Ohio lawmakers consider imposing felony penalties on pranksters who engage in the dangerous game of "swatting." Do you think this is fair?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1du0Tq_0fg4JWVK00
South Agency/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner of District 19 recently introduced Senate Bill 292. If passed, the new law would increase the penalty for participating in "swatting."

If you are not familiar with the term "swatting," it is a dangerous and sometimes deadly "prank" that has risen in popularity over the past few years. The objective is to call 911 and report a made-up scenario that sounds so grim that the emergency dispatcher sends out a group of officers or a "swat team" to respond to the call.

The caller often reports the identity or address of someone they don't like or who they wish to retaliate against. However, this isn't just an innocent prank on an unsuspecting victim. It's a dangerous game that can have devastating consequences.

In 2017, an innocent man was killed by law enforcement following a "swat call." 26-year-old Tyler Barriss called 911 and falsely reported that Andrew Finch, a 28-year-old man living in Los Angeles, was armed and holding people hostage inside his home.

Finch was fatally shot by officers who had responded to the call. Barriss was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for making the false report to get officers to show up at the location he had provided.

While it is currently a fourth-degree felony to "prank call" 911, the proposed law would make "swatting" a third-degree felony offense in Ohio and a first-degree felony if a violation results in physical harm to any person.

In Ohio, third-degree felonies are punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and a definite prison term of 36 months. In contrast, first-degree felonies carry prison terms of up to 11 years with fines of up to $20,000.

Do you agree that this proposed law should be passed?

Let us know your opinion in the comments.

