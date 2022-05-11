Aldi set to open multiple discount grocery stores across Louisiana by summer

Louisiana residents will soon have more options when it comes to grocery shopping this summer. Read on to learn more about the new store openings.

Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Aldi is a discount grocery store known for its low prices on food and other household items. Shoppers frequently rave about the store's pizza, bread, canned goods, nuts, and produce. Now, more Louisiana residents will have the option of shopping at Aldi as it plans to open multiple locations throughout the state.

Earlier this week, on May 5, 2022, Aldi opened a new store location in New Iberia at 1102 E Admiral Doyle Drive.

According to The Daily Iberian, customers showed up at the store's grand opening at 5 am, hours before the doors opened for the first time, to get in line for goodie bags filled with gift cards, reusable shopping bags, and other products.

Allegedly, the line of customers waiting in line to shop at the New Iberia Aldi on opening day stretched from the store's entrance down to the Metro by the T-Mobile storefront.

The New Iberia location is the second Aldi store to open in Lousiana. The first location opened in Lafayette at 957 Sagamore Parkway back in February. A second Aldi location in Lafayette is currently under construction along Louisiana Avenue and is expected to open this summer.

According to reports, at least two more Aldi stores are planned for Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The Baton Rouge location will be on N. Reiger Road. The New Orleans location is expected to open in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, just east of the city.

Dates for those store openings have not been released yet, but it is anticipated they will open later this year.