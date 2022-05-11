Costco to open new store location in Jacksonville suburb, St. Augustine, this summer

Jacksonville area residents will have an additional option for stocking up on food items and other grocery essentials when Costco opens its new location this summer.

Gilaxia/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

According to Costco's website, St. Augustine is slated to get a new store location this summer. The anticipated opening date is August 2022.

Construction on the 163,785 square-foot shopping facility is currently underway at 655 World Commerce Parkway across from the Buc-ee's convenience store. Previously, the store was anticipated to open in June. However, the date has been pushed back to August.

There are currently two other Costco locations in the Jacksonville area at Argyle Forest and Windy Hill. While the current locations are most accessible to those living to the east and west of the city, the new site in St. Augustine will be better situated to serve residents who live south of Jacksonville's city center.

Adding a Costco to St. Augustine will give residents more options when it comes to buying food and other household items at a discount. Currently, the options for buying groceries in St. Augustine include the Publix Market at Cobblestone Village, Winn-Dixie at Shores Village, and the Aldi on US Highway 1 South.

Although Costco shoppers are required to purchase a membership, they get access to discounted items in stores and online, grocery delivery, discounts on optical services, gas, vacations, prescription medications, and more.

Costco's annual memberships range from $60 to $120 per year, depending on the benefits that you want.

Are you excited about Costco coming to St. Augustine?

What other stores would you like to see come into the area?

Let us know what you think in the comments.