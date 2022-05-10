Baltimore, MD

Baltimore grocery store closing later this month is offering at least 10 percent off everything

Kristen Walters

By the end of May, Baltimore residents will have one less option for getting groceries. But right now, you can get a discount on most items sold at the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grEl9_0fZ7mJ6c00
CCipeggy/Pixabay (Canva Pro license)

Baltimore residents who are used to getting their groceries at the Shoppers store located at 857 Fort Avenue in Riverside will soon need to find a new location to buy grocery items.

According to reports, the Riverside/Locust Point Shoppers location will be closing its doors on May 28, 2022.

However, there is a silver lining. A Shoppers' representative told local reporters that everything in the store is now 10 percent off. It's likely that the store is trying to sell off as much inventory as possible before the location closes at the end of the month.

From now until the end of the month, customers who shop at Riverside Shoppers store may be able to get a discount on most food items and other household products while supplies last. This could be a blessing in disguise to many local families who are struggling with the recent increase in the price of food.

While it is always sad to see a local store close, there are rumors that "a popular grocery store chain will be taking of the location soon."

Some believe it could be a "Lidl" since the previous grocery store in Brooklyn Park was replaced with a Lidl. Others have speculated that it will be a Giant store. However, this rumor has not been confirmed by either Shoppers, Lidl, or Giant.

What store would you like to see take the place of Shoppers?

Would you be happy if Lidl moved into this location?

Let us know what you think in the comments.

