Florida governor approves law requiring students to learn about the dangers of communism, here are some of the topics

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis just signed HB 395 into law which requires public schools to teach students about the dangers of Communism and the victims who have been prosecuted throughout history for speaking out against Communist regimes.

DLeonis/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

A new Florida law signed by Governor DeSantis this week will require public schools to dedicate at least 45 minutes to teaching students about what he calls "the evils of Communism" starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

In a press conference earlier this week, DeSantis said,

Too many students have become ignorant of the evils of Communism. Our goal here is to stand for the truth. To make sure that Florida every year will be able to speak the truth.

The new law also creates an annual day of remembrance coined "Victims of Communism Day," which will be held on November 7th and observed in public schools throughout the state.

The text of the law describes "decades of oppression and violence under communist regimes throughout the world" and highlights that "the economic philosophies of Communism are incompatible with the ideals of liberty, prosperity, and dignity of human life."

Therefore, the goal of establishing a "Victims of Communism Day" is to honor the 100 million people who have fallen victim to Communist regimes across the world.

Here is a sampling of topics that are to be taught under the new law:

Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution

Joseph Stalin and the Soviet System

Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution

Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Revolution

Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge, and

Nicolas Maduro and the Chavismo movement.

Instructors are required to teach how victims suffered under these regimes "through poverty, starvation, migration, systematic lethal violence, and suppression of speech."

You can read the full text of the law here.

Do you agree with this new law?

Share your opinion in the comments.