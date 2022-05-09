This candidate promises to remove inappropriate books from Pennsylvania public schools if elected Governor

Many Pennsylvania parents have expressed concern over the availability of what they consider "inappropriate content" in public school libraries. Here's how Lou Barletta would handle the issue if elected governor in the fall.

FamVeld/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Education is an important issue for many Pennsylvania voters, especially those with school-aged children, and Lou Barletta has taken notice.

Barletta will be running for a seat on the Republican ticket for governor in this month's primary election on May 17, 2022. If he wins the Republican nomination, he will likely be running against Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro who is Pennsylvania's current Attorney General.

But in order to win the nomination, Barletta will need to beat out several other contenders, including Senator Doug Mastriano, who is the front runner for the Republican nomination in recent polling, as well as Bill McSwain, David White, and Senator Jake Corman.

Barletta has distinguished his campaign by highlighting voters' concerns regarding education, specifically, the desire of many parents to have certain books and materials they consider to be "inappropriate or explicit" removed from Pennsylvania's public schools.

At a recent press conference at the Sheraton in Frazer, PA, Barletta said,

One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic was how parents finally got to see up close what their kids are learning in school. When I'm governor, we will restore the rights to parents and guarantee that there will be no sexually explicit content in our schools without parental consent.

In addition to addressing concerns over inappropriate materials in Pennsylvania schools, here are some of the other political issues Barletta is campaigning on:

Rebuilding Pennsylvania's infrastructure

Strengthening election security

Saving taxpayers money by eliminating wasteful spending

Protecting lift

Safeguarding the Second Amendment, and

Standing up for veterans.

You can learn more about Lou Barletta and his campaign for PA Governor on his website.