Texas renter baffled by email "congratulating" her when rent increased from $2200 to $4678 per month

Texas renters are experiencing astronomical increases this year when they renew their apartment leases. However, the way some landlords are communicating rental increases to tenants is borderline disrespectful.

Aleksandrdavyphotos/Canva Pro license

Katelyn Fletcher had been renting an apartment in Austin for $2200 a month. However, when it came time to renew her rent, she received an email from her landlord that was worded in such a way that it came off sounding rather condescending.

The email said "Congratulations!" before informing her that her rent would be increasing to $4678 per month if she chose to renew her lease.

Fletcher was so shocked by the staggering increase of nearly $2500 per month and the odd way that her landlord seemed to be "congratulating" her on the absurd increase that she made a short satirical video to share her experience with the internet.

In the video, Fletcher points to the email sent by her landlord while a voice-over plays in the background, saying, "are you okay?" followed by, "no...no...no" as Fletcher shakes her head in disbelief.

Many commenters felt it was distasteful for the landlord to write "congratulations" in the email before informing the tenant that their rent would be going up by such as astronomical amount. It's kind of like adding insult to injury.

After one commenter asked Fletcher if this could be a mistake by the leasing office, she responded by saying, "I literally emailed them asking if it was a typo." It was not.

While it is conceivably understandable that landlords need to raise rents from time to time, they should use a bit more tact in the way they communicate those increases to their tenants.

Have you seen massive rent increases in your area?

Let us know in the comments.