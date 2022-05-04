Florida Governor warns "cost of living" will increase even more if Elon Musk moves Twitter's offices here

Kristen Walters

Not everyone is excited about the possibility of Twitter moving its offices to Florida because it could make life a lot harder for residents who are already struggling financially.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aapo0_0fT1lh3b00
Grinvalds/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

It's no secret that many Florida residents have been struggling with the recent cost of living increases throughout the state.

In recent months, prices of everything from food, fuel, and especially housing have gone sky-high, with some Florida residents reporting that their rent surged from $1700 to over $3500 a month.

Now, a new potential threat could push Florida's cost of living even higher: Twitter.

There have been rumors circulating the web that Elon Musk is considering moving Twitter's headquarters to Florida to take advantage of lower taxes. Currently, Twitter is headquartered in San Francisco.

However, it is no secret that Musk is not a fan of doing business in California. In a display of public protest, Musk moved his electric car company, Tesla, out of California and into Texas due to bureaucratic issues with California lawmakers and the fact that there were more affordable housing options available for his employees.

Musk's other two companies, SpaceX and The Boring Company, are also headquartered in Texas. Therefore it would make the most logical sense for Musk to relocate Twitter to the "Lone Star State."

While Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, seems to be encouraging Musk to relocate Twitter's headquarters to Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis does not share his positive sentiment.

At a recent press conference earlier this week, DeSantis said,

Welcoming the company into the state would result in a higher cost of living for the residents of the Sunshine State.

Essentially, bringing a large tech company like Twitter into Florida would further drive up housing costs at a time when many Florida residents are struggling to find housing that they can afford.

What do you think?

Do you agree with Governor DeSantis that bringing Twitter to Florida would further drive up the cost of housing?

Or, do you think it would help improve Florida's economy to bring in a large business like Twitter?

Share your opinion in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# business# housing# politics# Elon Musk

Comments / 232

Published by

Follow for housing, economic, and political issues impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
13992 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Austin, TX

Texas Goodwill store sells ancient Roman sculpture for $35, it's now on display at San Antonio Museum of Art

An ancient Roman bust was mistakenly sold to a woman at a Goodwill store in Austin, Texas, for $35. It is now on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art. Max Rottersman/Pexels (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
1 comments

New York lawmaker moves closer to building national museum focused on Asian Pacific American history

This week the U.S. House of Representatives voted to create a panel to explore the creation of a new national museum focused on Asian Pacific American history and culture. Wdstock/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
1 comments
Drums, PA

House "hidden inside barn" recently listed for sale has Pennsylvania realtors puzzled

A home recently listed in Pennsylvania has many realtors and home buyers scratching their heads because of the strange way it was built. Patrick Ziegler/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
30 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts family brings home baby coyote mistaken for "abandoned puppy"

Imagine driving down the road and finding what you believe is a lost puppy, only to discover later on that it was actually a wild baby coyote. Michel Viard/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas braces for power grid disruptions and outages this weekend

Energy experts have expressed concern that the Texas power grid could become strained this weekend due to high temperatures, leading to disruptions in service. Gregory Dubus/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
2 comments

Amazon will no longer pay sick leave for COVID-19 but will pay $4,000 for employees to get abortions

Amazon will no longer offer its employees paid sick leave if they contract COVID-19, but they will pay up to $4,000 to employees who have to travel to get an abortion. Dean Drobot (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
506 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts lawmakers consider issuing driver's licenses to "undocumented" immigrants and refugees

Massachusetts lawmakers are close to passing a law that would allow "undocumented" immigrants and refugees to get a driver's license. Nikita Kobrin (Canva Pro license) On Thursday, the Massachusetts Senate will vote on a bill that, if passed, would allow immigrants and refugees who have not yet achieved US citizenship status to obtain a driver's license from the Commonwealth's Department of Transportation.

Read full story
52 comments
Chicago, IL

Professor at Art Institute of Chicago explains how art can provide a deeper understanding of Asian American history

The Art Institute of Chicago has one of the largest Asian art collections in the world. Monkey Business Images (Canva Pro license) In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Art Institute of Chicago highlights its extensive Asian Art collection, which is open to the public.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA collects "record high" tax revenue, while lawmakers stall on Gov. Wolf's plan to send stimulus money to families

Governor Wolf announced that the state just collected the "highest revenue" in history from Pennslyvania taxpayers. Yet, state lawmakers continue to stall when it comes to considering the Governor's plan to send a $2,000 check back to Pennsylvania families.

Read full story
189 comments
Tennessee State

67-year-old Tennessee man working multiple jobs "shocked and worried" when his rent goes up an extra $300 a month

Renters in Tennessee are experiencing dramatic rent increases when it comes time to renew their apartment leases. As a result, finding affordable housing has become increasingly difficult for many middle-class renters already working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Read full story
64 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania governor vows to protect women's rights following Supreme Court opinion leak

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made a statement earlier today following the Supreme Court opinion leak that suggests Roe v. Wade may be overturned, vowing to protect abortion rights for PA residents.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Texas woman in disbelief after landlord increases rent from $1895 to $2750 per month, but it's perfectly legal

What would you do if your rent increased more than $850 per month? This is the unfortunate reality that many Texas renters are facing right now. A Texas woman named Kara recently posted a video online showing an email she received from her landlord letting her know that her rent would be increasing from $1895 to $2750 per month.

Read full story
1052 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut man captures video of black bear stuck inside car

Imagine being woken up in the middle of the night and finding a big black bear stuck in your car. Cathy Doi/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Cody Gillotti was relaxing on his couch before bed one night last week when he saw lights flash outside his window.

Read full story
2 comments

Toddler slept outside on pavement while mother partied inside Florida nightclub

She could have hired a babysitter. Instead, this Florida mother is in trouble with the law after her 3-year-old child was found sleeping on a sidewalk while she allegedly partied at a nightclub.

Read full story
41 comments
Kansas State

Kansas lawmakers worsen affordable housing crisis by banning renters from having roommates

A city in Kansas has just banned renters from living with roommates who are not related to them, making it even harder for many residents to find affordable housing at a time when rents have hit record highs.

Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

8-foot alligator breaks into Florida couple's garage and chugs a case of diet cola

A Florida couple was in for a big surprise when they heard a commotion coming from inside their garage. Svetlana Foote (Canva Pro license) The Dobson family had recently moved to Florida from the Midwest. It never occurred to them that they should shut their garage door when they took their dog for a walk. However, last week was probably the last time they will make that mistake.

Read full story
44 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania governor wants to legalize recreational marijuana now to avoid losing revenue to New Jersey

Do you agree with Governor Tom Wolf that marijuana should be legalized for recreational use in Pennsylvania?. Nattrass/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) In a tweet late last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made another push to legalize marijuana for recreational use. From his perspective, the state is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue that could be collected from cannabis sales.

Read full story
222 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Congressional candidate supports wealth tax and reparations for "historically underfunded communities"

Alexandra Hunt has her sights set on running against incumbent Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans in the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election. Here's a quick rundown on her background and the key issues she supports.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

Activist Chaz Stevens raises $5,110 to ban Bible from Florida schools, argues it contains "explicit content"

Political activist, Chaz Stevens, has embarked on a new mission to remove the Bible from Florida schools. His latest efforts involve starting a "Go Fund Me" campaign to raise money to support his cause. So far, it's brought in over $5,000.

Read full story
598 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy