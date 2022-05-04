Pennsylvania governor vows to protect women's rights following Supreme Court opinion leak

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made a statement earlier today following the Supreme Court opinion leak that suggests Roe v. Wade may be overturned, vowing to protect abortion rights for PA residents.

Lucas Mendes/Pexels (Canva Pro license)

Yesterday, an alleged draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to the public. In the draft, Justice Alito allegedly wrote that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. vs. Casey, two landmark cases for abortion rights, should be overruled.

It is important to note that draft opinions are not final until they are published.

If a Supreme Court ruling overturns the two landmark cases of Roe and Casey, the right to an abortion would no longer be considered to be protected by the US Constitution. Instead, each state would have the power to create its own laws concerning abortion rights for their residents.

In light of yesterday's alleged Supreme Court opinion leak, Governor Tom Wolf made a statement to clarify his position on the issue.

The Governor's statement, which can be found on his website, said:

A decision by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade will not have an immediate impact on Pennsylvania or its current laws. Should this opinion become final, abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor. I will continue to veto any legislation that threatens access to abortion and women's health care.

Governor Wolf plans to hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the impact that the alleged Supreme Court opinion could have on the Commonwealth.

We'll follow this story and report any updates as they come out.

What are your thoughts on the alleged Supreme Court decision that would remove federal protections for abortion rights?

Share your thoughts in the comments.