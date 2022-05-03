Kansas lawmakers worsen affordable housing crisis by banning renters from having roommates

A city in Kansas has just banned renters from living with roommates who are not related to them, making it even harder for many residents to find affordable housing at a time when rents have hit record highs.

Realitybytes/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

According to a recent study, more than half of the renters living in Shawnee, Kansas, are "rent-burdened," meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

The conventional wisdom is that spending more than 30 percent of your income on rent will put you at an increased risk of financial hardship regarding personal finance because you won't have enough money to cover other living costs or build up your savings.

One common way for renters to save money and cut down on housing expenses is to "get a roommate" to help offset those costs.

However, this week, Shawnee's city council voted to ban "co-living" arrangements, especially prohibiting renters who are not related to one another from living in the same household and splitting costs to make living more affordable.

The ordinance specifically bans "four adults living in the same household who are unrelated. However, the ban would also apply if three adults were related, but one was not. For example, two unmarried couples could not share an apartment.

Similarly, under the new law, an unmarried couple could not share a rental with a married couple because one of the four residents is "unrelated." So, assume you have a partner and are not married; the two of you would not be allowed to share a rental with your parents.

Allegedly, the ordinance was passed to prevent people from buying single-family homes in the area and turning them into multi-family apartment units.

However, the reality is that this new law reduces the number of affordable housing options that residents have, especially those who are struggling to pay higher rent costs.