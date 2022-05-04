Massachusetts lawmakers consider issuing driver's licenses to "undocumented" immigrants and refugees

Massachusetts lawmakers are close to passing a law that would allow "undocumented" immigrants and refugees to get a driver's license.

Nikita Kobrin (Canva Pro license)

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Senate will vote on a bill that, if passed, would allow immigrants and refugees who have not yet achieved US citizenship status to obtain a driver's license from the Commonwealth's Department of Transportation.

The Massachusetts House already passed a similar bill back in February.

According to reports, supporters of the bill believe that they have enough votes for the legislation to survive any veto attempts from Governor Charlie Baker.

However, Massachusetts legislators have been trying to pass similar measures without success for the past 20 years. So, we will see what happens this week. Currently, no known Republican lawmakers support this bill in the House or Senate.

If the bill is passed into law, undocumented immigrants and refugees would still need to provide some documentation in order to get a driver's license. For example, they would need to provide some form of documentation proving that they live in Massachusetts.

Non-citizen applicants would also be required to show some form of identification in order to get a driver's license, such as a foreign passport, foreign driver's license, or national identification card.

Under the proposed legislation, undocumented immigrants would not automatically be registered to vote when they apply for a driver's license like US citizens are.

Opponents of the bill have expressed concern that allowing undocumented immigrants and refugees the ability to obtain a driver's license encourages illegal immigration.

What do you think about this proposed law?

Should undocumented immigrants be allowed to get a driver's license?

Share your opinion in the comments.