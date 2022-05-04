Connecticut man captures video of black bear stuck inside car

Imagine being woken up in the middle of the night and finding a big black bear stuck in your car.

Cathy Doi/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Cody Gillotti was relaxing on his couch before bed one night last week when he saw lights flash outside his window.

Curious about what was going on, he got up from his cozy seat, looked out the window, and noticed that the lights inside his mother-in-law's car had been turned on.

Clearly, someone or some "thing" was inside the car, but Gillotti couldn't quite make out what it was. Concerned that someone was breaking into the vehicle, Gillotti called the local authorities, then headed outside to investigate further.

When Gilloti got closer to the car, he could hear grunting and snorting. That's when it figured out it must be a bear. Gillotti shot this video of the bear stuck inside the car.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they came up with a plan to free the bear. One of the officers tied a rope around one of the car's door handles so he could open it from a distance.

Once the door opened, the bear was able to get out of the vehicle and go about its business.

While no one was injured in the incident, the inside of Gillotti's mother-in-law's vehicle was destroyed entirely. Gillotti showed in his video that there was "pretty much no interior left" after the "angry" bear, who was likely looking for food, had thrashed around inside.

According to reports, roughly 1,200 black bears are roaming around the state of Connecticut. You can reduce the chances of encountering black bears by not leaving food or trash outside your home (or in your car.)