Texas woman in disbelief after landlord increases rent from $1895 to $2750 per month, but it's perfectly legal

What would you do if your rent increased more than $850 per month? This is the unfortunate reality that many Texas renters are facing right now.

A Texas woman named Kara recently posted a video online showing an email she received from her landlord letting her know that her rent would be increasing from $1895 to $2750 per month.

That's an increase of $855 a month -- a bump in monthly expenses that most people would not be able to accommodate unless they have substantial savings or live significantly below their means.

In the video, Kara looks into the camera and says, "this is a joke, right?"

Unfortunately, it's not a joke. Last year, the average rent for an apartment in Texas increased by 22 percent. But that's just an average. Some tenants, like Kara, have seen rents skyrocket by 68 percent or more.

In the comment section of the video, some viewers wondered if a rent increase like this is even legal?

While some cities in other parts of the US have rent control measures that cap the amount a landlord can raise rents year to year, Texas does not currently have a statewide law that limits how much a landlord can charge.

Texas law explicitly prohibits cities from enacting any rent control law unless certain conditions are met, such as a "disaster declaration" or "housing emergency."

Unfortunately, due to the current housing market, many Texas renters are seeing their rent increase by hundreds of dollars when it is time to renew their lease, and it's perfectly legal.

Do you think landlords should be allowed to raise rents by any amount they see fit?

Or do you think there should be a limit on year-to-year rent increases to protect renters?

