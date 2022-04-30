Pennsylvania Congressional candidate supports wealth tax and reparations for "historically underfunded communities"

Alexandra Hunt has her sights set on running against incumbent Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans in the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election. Here's a quick rundown on her background and the key issues she supports.

SDI Productions/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Update: This story was updated on 4/30/22 to include more information about the candidate.

Running for Congress at just 28 years old, Alexandra Hunt's political campaign for a Congressional seat feels oddly similar to that of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who took office when she was 29. At the time, she was the youngest woman ever to serve in the United States Congress.

Both women are New York natives, with Hunt growing up in Rochester and AOC in the Bronx. The political issues that they support are also strikingly similar.

After attending college at the University of Richmond, Hunt moved to Philadelphia to pursue post-graduate work in public health. In 2020, she graduated from Temple University with a Master of Public Health degree.

According to her campaign website, while she was living and studying in Philadelphia, she took an active interest in the community by volunteering as an emergency medical technician and working in soup kitchens to help those in need.

She also worked with grassroots organizations to advocate for housing, universal healthcare, and criminal justice reform.

Now she is taking a bold next by running for Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Dwight Evans who has held the office since 2019.

Here's a rundown of the key issues that she is running on:

Black American Agenda - Hunt supports the payment of reparations to members of the black community.

Hunt supports the payment of reparations to members of the black community. Criminal Justice Reform - Hunt is committed to ending mass incarceration. In addition, she wants to develop expungement programs that help those convicted of minor offenses to obtain housing, employment, and education.

- Hunt is committed to ending mass incarceration. In addition, she wants to develop expungement programs that help those convicted of minor offenses to obtain housing, employment, and education. Economic Justice - Hunt supports a "wealth tax" that would help pay "reparations to historically underfunded communities."

- Hunt supports a "wealth tax" that would help pay "reparations to historically underfunded communities." Universal Government Funded Healthcare - Hunt believes that "healthcare is a human right." She believes that "for-profit" healthcare is a broken system that "pummels families."

- Hunt believes that "healthcare is a human right." She believes that "for-profit" healthcare is a broken system that "pummels families." Gun Violence Prevention - For Hunt, gun violence is a personal matter as she has lost loved ones. She does not specify how she plans to reduce gun violence on her campaign site but plans to treat it as a "public health crisis."

- For Hunt, gun violence is a personal matter as she has lost loved ones. She does not specify how she plans to reduce gun violence on her campaign site but plans to treat it as a "public health crisis." Housing - if elected, Hunt plans to work to end homelessness in Philadelphia and protect renters from unjust evictions.

- if elected, Hunt plans to work to end homelessness in Philadelphia and protect renters from unjust evictions. Digital New Deal - Hunt wishes to support legislation that would protect privacy and freedom of expression online.

- Hunt wishes to support legislation that would protect privacy and freedom of expression online. Immigration Reform - if elected, Hunt wants to abolish Customs and Border Patrol agencies that "militarize" our borders.

- if elected, Hunt wants to abolish Customs and Border Patrol agencies that "militarize" our borders. Racial Justice - Hunt believes that political practices such as gerrymandering and the Electoral College in elections should be abolished.

- Hunt believes that political practices such as gerrymandering and the Electoral College in elections should be abolished. Women's Rights - Hunt believes that women should be paid equally for their work. She also wants to improve women's health care and support federal funding for abortions.

You can read more about Alexandra Hunt's key political objectives on her campaign website.

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy around Hunt due to her previous occupation as an exotic dancer while in college and the fact that she recently started an "Only Fans" account.

She believes that by bringing her past to light, she is supporting others who have had to rely on this work to make ends meet. In a recent tweet, she said,

I've been a stripper. I'm a sexual assault survivor. And I've had an abortion. This ad is my story -- but the story of so many others. Never again will they be able to force us to live in the shadow, in shame for our lived experiences.

Hunt recently stated, "there's no shame in the Only Fans game," referring to the rising trend of posting adult content on the subscription-based site in exchange for money.

However, Hunt is not currently posting adult content on her Only Fans. Instead, she is using it to solicit funding for her Congressional campaign.

What do you think about Hunt's unique and controversial Congressional campaign?

Share your opinion in the comments.