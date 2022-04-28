Burger King giving away free fries each week for the rest of 2022, plus additional perks

Do you like Burger King? If so, you can get free fries once a week for the rest of the year.

KRW Media Images

Burger King recently rolled out their "Royal Perks" loyalty program, where they reward customers with all kinds of goodies.

One of the latest "perks" the nationwide burger chain is offering is "free fries" each week with any purchase for the rest of the year. The only catch is that you have to sign up for Burger King's "Royal Perks" loyalty program and download the BK app on your phone to get free fries.

The Royal Perks program is free for anyone to join. You can sign up by going to BK.com/bkrewards.

Burger King is offering a few other perks to its "Royal Perks" members, including:

Reward points or "crowns" for every purchase that can be redeemed for free food items.

Double reward points on all purchases made during the month of your birthday.

Free "upsizes" on drinks, coffee, fries, or hashbrowns (limited to one per day.)

Extra "crowns" or points for participating in challenges.

Exclusive rewards for completing steps and "qualifying actions."

Currently, "perks" members can also get Burger King delivered for a $1 delivery fee when they order on the BK app and a special $5 value combo meal that includes a Double Whopper Jr., 4-piece chicken nuggets, small fries, and a small drink.

Burger King "perks" members can earn 10 "crowns" for every $1 they spend at the restaurant. When you order for pickup or delivery, reward points are tracked by using the Burger King app or by providing your reward information to a BK employee when ordering inside a store.