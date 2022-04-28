Walmart doubles gas discount for its "plus" program subscribers

Looking for more ways to save some cash at the pump? Walmart just doubled the gas discount it gives to its Walmart+ program subscribers.

KRW Media Images

Walmart recently announced that it has increased the gas discount that it offers to its Walmart+ program subscribers from $.05 to $.10 off per gallon.

Currently, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.13. The cost for Walmart+ members would be around $4.03 per gallon.

If you are a Walmart+ subscriber, you can get the $.10 per gallon discount at a variety of fueling stations, including:

Exxon & Mobile,

Walmart & Murphy stations, and

Sam's Club fuel centers.

Previously, the gas discount was only available at Walmart, Sam's Club, and Murphy stations. But they have recently added over 12,000 Exxon & Mobile stations across the country to their discount program to serve more Walmart customers.

The Walmart+ program is a paid subscription program that offers several different benefits, including:

Free shipping on all Walmart.com orders,

Free unlimited grocery delivery from Walmart stores,

Discounts on prescription medications,

Discounts on fuel at participating gas stations, and

Mobile "scan & go" using the Walmart app.

On Walmart's website, it mentions that the company is planning on adding additional "perks" to its subscription program in the future.

The Walmart+ subscription program offers monthly and annual plans. The monthly plan is $12.95. The annual plan is $98 for the year. Walmart also offers a 30-day free trial to allow customers to try out the service. If you purchase a membership, it can be canceled at any time.