Pennsylvania landlord sued by DOJ for discrimination, refusing to allow disabled tenants to keep support animals

Kristen Walters

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania property management company alleging discrimination on the basis of disability and refusing to make reasonable accommodations as required under the Fair Housing Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEq8V_0fKwJa4z00
Pixelshot (Canva Pro license.)

A legal complaint filed in federal court by the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Perry Homes, Inc., a property management company headquartered in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, violated the rights of multiple disabled tenants who rented apartments at their Old Towne Rentals property.

The first allegation involves a former tenant named Alison (note the tenant's full name is listed in the complaint; however, due to the nature of the case, we are choosing not to publish her full name for privacy reasons.)

According to the complaint, Alison is "a person with a disability and has a mental health impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities." Alison had lived at Old Towne Rentals for over a year when her therapist recommended that she get "an assistance animal."

Since Old Towne Rentals has a "no pets" policy, Alison emailed Perry Homes, Inc. to request "reasonable accommodations" be made for her on the basis of her disability.

According to the complaint, Alison attached a statement from her healthcare provider and requested Perry Homes Inc. to contact her therapist if they had any questions.

Allegedly, Perry Homes Inc. denied the request and did not contact Alison's health care provider to verify or obtain any additional information.

The complaint also states that an attorney for Perry Homes Inc. called Alison and told her she had 48 hours to leave her apartment or the police would be called, even though she had several months left on her lease.

A separate allegation was made in the complaint involving a former tenant named "Sarah." According to the pleadings, Sarah has "a mental health impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities."

Sarah had benefited from having a cat as a companion in the past, so she allegedly wrote to Perry Homes to let them know about her mental disability and to ask what documentation would be necessary for her to obtain an "emotional support animal."

According to the complaint, Sarah provided Perry Homes with a letter from her nurse as documentation in support of her accommodation request. Perry Homes denied Sarah's request, alleging that she had not adequately established that she had a disability.

The Department of Justice has alleged in their complaint filed on behalf of Alison and Sarah that the refusal to make reasonable accommodation for their tenant's disability violates the Fair Housing Act.

We will follow this case as it develops and report on any updates or court rulings as they come out.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# housing# renters# Fair Housing Act# discrimination# disability

Comments / 29

Published by

Follow for housing, economic, and political issues impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
12851 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Florida State

Activist Chaz Stevens raises $5,110 to ban Bible from Florida schools, argues it contains "explicit content"

Political activist, Chaz Stevens, has embarked on a new mission to remove the Bible from Florida schools. His latest efforts involve starting a "Go Fund Me" campaign to raise money to support his cause. So far, it's brought in over $5,000.

Read full story
537 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Congressional candidate supports wealth tax and reparations for "historically underfunded communities"

Alexandra Hunt has her sights set on running against incumbent Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans in the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election. Here's a quick rundown on her background and the key issues she supports.

Read full story
38 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa's proposed "rent control" law requires a longer notice period but does not cap rent increases

Tampa's City Council members are considering a "rent control" measure that would require landlords to give tenants more notice before raising the rent. It's a step in the right direction, but is it enough to make a difference?

Read full story
2 comments

Burger King giving away free fries each week for the rest of 2022, plus additional perks

Do you like Burger King? If so, you can get free fries once a week for the rest of the year. Burger King recently rolled out their "Royal Perks" loyalty program, where they reward customers with all kinds of goodies.

Read full story

Walmart doubles gas discount for its "plus" program subscribers

Looking for more ways to save some cash at the pump? Walmart just doubled the gas discount it gives to its Walmart+ program subscribers. Walmart recently announced that it has increased the gas discount that it offers to its Walmart+ program subscribers from $.05 to $.10 off per gallon.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

PA House votes to cut corporate tax, while Gov. Wolf pleads with lawmakers to approve $2,000 payments to residents

Pennsylvania lawmakers are actively taking steps to cut taxes for corporations. Meanwhile, Governor Wolf has been pleading with the legislature for months to "stop sitting on federal relief funds" that could be sent to Pennsylvania citizens who need financial help now.

Read full story
373 comments
Swedesboro, NJ

NJ meat storage plant warns 120,872 pounds of ground beef sold nationwide may be contaminated

More than 120,872 pounds of ground beef stored at a refrigerated meat facility in Swedesboro, New Jersey, are suspected of being contaminated with E. coli bacteria. The ground beef was sold in grocery stores nationwide, not just in the local area.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine lawmakers vote "yes" to sending $850 relief checks to 858,000 people

In an effort to help the residents of Maine, state lawmakers have decided to send out $850 relief checks to more than 858,000 people. Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

Barnes & Noble closing more stores in Massachusetts

Despite an uptick in sales last year, the beloved book retailer Barnes & Noble will be closing several of its store locations in Massachusetts. Wdstock/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

New public assistance program offers $500 monthly payments for 1 year to low-income households in Chicago

A new public assistance program is currently accepting applications from low-income Chicago residents. You could get $500 per month in direct payments for one year if you qualify.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida disabled veteran faces homelessness after rent increases from $2,100 to $3,200, landlord refuses to negotiate

This is the situation many middle-class renters are currently facing in Florida as landlords routinely increase rents by $1,000 or more per month. There is virtually no recourse if the renter can't pay because "someone else is willing" to pay the higher rate.

Read full story
221 comments
Lancaster, PA

Bird flu has reached Pennsylvania farms causing egg, poultry prices to spike

Pennsylvania poultry farms in Lancaster country are the latest to be hit by the massive Avian flu outbreak sweeping the country, resulting in higher food prices at grocery stores and restaurants.

Read full story
21 comments
Denver, CO

FTC charges Denver cremation company with misleading customers and "withholding remains"

A Colorado cremation and funeral services company is in hot water with the FTC after misleading customers, charging "hidden" fees, and withholding cremated remains to coerce customers to pay.

Read full story
6 comments
Nashville, TN

300-square-foot "shed" apartment rents for $1,000+ a month, leaving Nashville residents with mixed feelings

Nashville property owners are getting creative by converting sheds and garages into studio apartment rentals. Some residents love the idea, while others think it's a shady business trend.

Read full story
15 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh shopping malls going strong as Ross Park adds new stores

As many shopping malls around the country continue to struggle to keep their doors open, Pittsburgh shoppers are still going out to physical stores in droves. Local malls continue to expand with the addition of new stores.

Read full story
2 comments

Netflix reveals how it plans to start cracking down on password sharing

The days of sharing your Netflix password for free are coming to an end. Soon, more than 100 million Netflix customers who share their password "outside their household" will have to pay a penalty if they continue to let others use their account.

Read full story
8 comments
Connecticut State

Walmart closing another store in Connecticut next month, remaining items on clearance

Walmart is closing another one of its stores in Connecticut. They are selling the remaining items at clearance prices to clear out the store before it closes its doors for good next month.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

Florida woman's rent goes from $1700 to $3500 a month, forcing her to move, but "affordable" apartments have vanished

A Florida woman just got a notice from her landlord that her rent would be going up more than 100% after living in her home for more than 22 years. Now she's scrambling to find an "affordable" apartment but finding few options.

Read full story
550 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

"Go Green" in downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square with Earth Day activities for all ages

Come join Pittsburgh's free community Earth Day event downtown in Market Square this Friday. If you're looking for something free and fun to do downtown to celebrate Earth Day this year, why not check out the "Go Green" event happening in Market Square on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy