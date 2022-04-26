Barnes & Noble closing more stores in Massachusetts

Despite an uptick in sales last year, the beloved book retailer Barnes & Noble will be closing several of its store locations in Massachusetts.

Wdstock/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Business is booming for book retailer Barnes & Noble despite steep competition from Amazon and the monumental challenges with its cafes and store events during the global health crisis. However, Barnes & Noble reported that sales were up more than 3% last year despite all the odds.

Unfortunately, not even an uptick in sales could prevent the closing of at least two stores in the Boston area.

Here are the Barnes & Noble locations that are expected to close:

Braintree - The store located at 150 Granite Street in Braintree is slated to close its doors on May 22, 2022, because the landlord opted to redevelop the space for another tenant.

- The store located at 150 Granite Street in Braintree is slated to close its doors on May 22, 2022, because the landlord opted to redevelop the space for another tenant. Boston - The B&N store at the Prudential Center is scheduled to close on June 19, 2022, because they could not reach an agreement with their landlord to renew their lease.

The good news is that none of these stores appear to be closing for financial reasons. Instead, in these specific cases, the store owners could not reach favorable agreements with their landlords for the retail space.

It is unknown whether Barnes & Noble plans to open new stores near Braintree or Boston, but we will be sure to report on any updates.

Did you frequently shop at either of these stores or do you mainly buy books online?

Let us know in the comments.