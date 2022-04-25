Bird flu has reached Pennsylvania farms causing egg, poultry prices to spike

Pennsylvania poultry farms in Lancaster country are the latest to be hit by the massive Avian flu outbreak sweeping the country, resulting in higher food prices at grocery stores and restaurants.

Alffoto/Getty Images

Earlier this month, we reported on the avian flu outbreak that has been sweeping across the US since February and had reached poultry farms in over 24 states, resulting in the termination of more than 46 million birds.

The USDA recently announced that the "bird flu" outbreak has now reached Pennsylvania after detecting the presence of the virus at a Kreider Farms commercial chicken farm in Lancaster County. According to local reports, the affected farm and 103 poultry processing facilities in the surrounding area were quarantined.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bird flu outbreaks "do not present an immediate public health concern," meaning that the virus typically does not spread to humans. In addition, while it is highly contagious among birds, it's not a food-borne illness.

However, just because the bird flu outbreak doesn't pose an immediate threat to people's health doesn't mean that it does not come with adverse effects on the economy.

Due to the massive number of chickens and turkeys that have been affected by the outbreak, the supply of eggs and poultry has dramatically reduced, causing prices at local grocery stores and restaurants to skyrocket in recent weeks.

At the beginning of 2022, the wholesale price for a dozen eggs was less than $2. Today, the price has soared to $2.95 per dozen.

Pennsylvania residents should expect the prices of eggs, chicken, and other poultry items to elevate until the situation is resolved.

