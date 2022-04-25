Lancaster, PA

Bird flu has reached Pennsylvania farms causing egg, poultry prices to spike

Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania poultry farms in Lancaster country are the latest to be hit by the massive Avian flu outbreak sweeping the country, resulting in higher food prices at grocery stores and restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fg50v_0fJPL0VE00
Alffoto/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Earlier this month, we reported on the avian flu outbreak that has been sweeping across the US since February and had reached poultry farms in over 24 states, resulting in the termination of more than 46 million birds.

The USDA recently announced that the "bird flu" outbreak has now reached Pennsylvania after detecting the presence of the virus at a Kreider Farms commercial chicken farm in Lancaster County. According to local reports, the affected farm and 103 poultry processing facilities in the surrounding area were quarantined.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bird flu outbreaks "do not present an immediate public health concern," meaning that the virus typically does not spread to humans. In addition, while it is highly contagious among birds, it's not a food-borne illness.

However, just because the bird flu outbreak doesn't pose an immediate threat to people's health doesn't mean that it does not come with adverse effects on the economy.

Due to the massive number of chickens and turkeys that have been affected by the outbreak, the supply of eggs and poultry has dramatically reduced, causing prices at local grocery stores and restaurants to skyrocket in recent weeks.

At the beginning of 2022, the wholesale price for a dozen eggs was less than $2. Today, the price has soared to $2.95 per dozen.

Pennsylvania residents should expect the prices of eggs, chicken, and other poultry items to elevate until the situation is resolved.

Have you seen the price of eggs, chicken, and turkey go up at your local supermarket?

Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# economy# chicken# eggs# Pennsylvania

Comments / 21

Published by

Follow for housing, economic, and political issues impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
12756 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania State

PA House votes to cut corporate tax, while Gov. Wolf pleads with lawmakers to approve $2,000 payments to residents

Pennsylvania lawmakers are actively taking steps to cut taxes for corporations. Meanwhile, Governor Wolf has been pleading with the legislature for months to "stop sitting on federal relief funds" that could be sent to Pennsylvania citizens who need financial help now.

Read full story
84 comments
Swedesboro, NJ

NJ meat storage plant warns 120,872 pounds of ground beef sold nationwide may be contaminated

More than 120,872 pounds of ground beef stored at a refrigerated meat facility in Swedesboro, New Jersey, are suspected of being contaminated with E. coli bacteria. The ground beef was sold in grocery stores nationwide, not just in the local area.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine lawmakers vote "yes" to sending $850 relief checks to 858,000 people

In an effort to help the residents of Maine, state lawmakers have decided to send out $850 relief checks to more than 858,000 people. Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Activist Chaz Stevens raises $2,368 to ban Bible from Florida schools, argues it contains "explicit content"

Political activist, Chaz Stevens, has embarked on a new mission to remove the Bible from Florida schools. His latest efforts involve starting a "Go Fund Me" campaign to raise money to support his cause. So far, it's brought in over $2,000.

Read full story
469 comments
Boston, MA

Barnes & Noble closing more stores in Massachusetts

Despite an uptick in sales last year, the beloved book retailer Barnes & Noble will be closing several of its store locations in Massachusetts. Wdstock/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania landlord sued by DOJ for discrimination, refusing to allow disabled tenants to keep support animals

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania property management company alleging discrimination on the basis of disability and refusing to make reasonable accommodations as required under the Fair Housing Act.

Read full story
27 comments
Chicago, IL

New public assistance program offers $500 monthly payments for 1 year to low-income households in Chicago

A new public assistance program is currently accepting applications from low-income Chicago residents. You could get $500 per month in direct payments for one year if you qualify.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida disabled veteran faces homelessness after rent increases from $2,100 to $3,200, landlord refuses to negotiate

This is the situation many middle-class renters are currently facing in Florida as landlords routinely increase rents by $1,000 or more per month. There is virtually no recourse if the renter can't pay because "someone else is willing" to pay the higher rate.

Read full story
219 comments
Denver, CO

FTC charges Denver cremation company with misleading customers and "withholding remains"

A Colorado cremation and funeral services company is in hot water with the FTC after misleading customers, charging "hidden" fees, and withholding cremated remains to coerce customers to pay.

Read full story
6 comments
Nashville, TN

300-square-foot "shed" apartment rents for $1,000+ a month, leaving Nashville residents with mixed feelings

Nashville property owners are getting creative by converting sheds and garages into studio apartment rentals. Some residents love the idea, while others think it's a shady business trend.

Read full story
15 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh shopping malls going strong as Ross Park adds new stores

As many shopping malls around the country continue to struggle to keep their doors open, Pittsburgh shoppers are still going out to physical stores in droves. Local malls continue to expand with the addition of new stores.

Read full story
2 comments

Netflix reveals how it plans to start cracking down on password sharing

The days of sharing your Netflix password for free are coming to an end. Soon, more than 100 million Netflix customers who share their password "outside their household" will have to pay a penalty if they continue to let others use their account.

Read full story
8 comments
Connecticut State

Walmart closing another store in Connecticut next month, remaining items on clearance

Walmart is closing another one of its stores in Connecticut. They are selling the remaining items at clearance prices to clear out the store before it closes its doors for good next month.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

Florida woman's rent goes from $1700 to $3500 a month, forcing her to move, but "affordable" apartments have vanished

A Florida woman just got a notice from her landlord that her rent would be going up more than 100% after living in her home for more than 22 years. Now she's scrambling to find an "affordable" apartment but finding few options.

Read full story
549 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

"Go Green" in downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square with Earth Day activities for all ages

Come join Pittsburgh's free community Earth Day event downtown in Market Square this Friday. If you're looking for something free and fun to do downtown to celebrate Earth Day this year, why not check out the "Go Green" event happening in Market Square on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Monroe County, PA

Volunteer for "Pick up the Poconos" this Earth Day weekend to help clean up Monroe County

Looking for a way to help the environment this Earth Day weekend? The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is seeking volunteers for its annual spring litter cleanup. DGLimages/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
Lehigh County, PA

"Party for the Planet" this Earth Day weekend at Lehigh Valley Zoo

Looking for something fun to do this weekend to celebrate Earth Day? Why not check out "Party for the Planet" at the Lehigh Valley Zoo?. Gustavo Fring (Canva Pro license) The Lehigh Valley Zoo is hosting a 3-day event this weekend called "Party for the Planet." It promises to offer something for every animal lover and is a great way to celebrate Earth Day with your family or by yourself if you are so inclined.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Celebrate Earth Day at Naturepalooza with hiking, food, live music, activities, and fun for all ages

Looking for a fun, free way to celebrate Earth Day with your kids? Come check out Naturepalooza on Friday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Visit the "Wild Earth Day" attraction at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Friday and get a free tree to plant at home

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Earth Day in Pittsburgh? Check out the "Wild Earth Day" attraction at the Pittsburgh Zoo and take home a free tree to plant in your yard. Kali0/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy