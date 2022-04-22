Nashville, TN

300-square-foot "shed" apartment rents for $1,000+ a month, leaving Nashville residents with mixed feelings

Kristen Walters

Nashville property owners are getting creative by converting sheds and garages into studio apartment rentals. Some residents love the idea, while others think it's a shady business trend.

Aurelie Le Moigne (Canva Pro license)

In Nashville, the demand for apartments has driven up rental costs over the past two years. Currently, the monthly rent for a studio apartment in the 37206 zip code is around $1800, while one and two bedrooms routinely go for $1991 and $2,658, respectively.

Even though developers are working to construct new apartment buildings around the city, the state of the local housing market has left many Nashville renters with few options.

But there's a growing trend that has been popping up more and more frequently in cities throughout the United States. Property owners are converting sheds and garages into apartment units.

One such apartment listing in Nashville recently caught the attention of many local residents, and feelings about it are mixed. The rental listing was for a 300-square-foot studio apartment that was formerly a one-car detached garage. The monthly rent was set at $1,000 per month.

The unit had all the basics -- a small kitchen area with a sink, four-burner stove, and refrigerator. The bathroom, while compact, had an updated vanity and a shower. The listing images show a twin-size bed tucked into a small alcove within the apartment.

Some residents told local reporters that they fully support creative housing ideas like this one. Rents are high in the area. While these types of units may not be conventional, they are often more "affordable" than traditional apartments and allow access to more expensive areas like East Nashville.

Others felt that the price was just too high for what you get. Some went as far as calling these unconventional apartments a "scam."

What's your take?

Would you live in a "shed" apartment to save money on housing?

Do you think these unconventional apartments can help solve part of the city's affordable housing crisis?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

