Giant Eagle giving away reusable bags for Earth Day; plus $10,000 monthly sweepstakes for customers who reuse bags

This year, celebrate Earth Day by picking up free reusable shopping bags from your Giant Eagle store. When you use reusable bags instead of disposable plastic bags, you help protect the earth by keeping plastic out of landfills, and you could win $10,000.

Syda Productions (Canva Pro license)

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, Americans use 100 billion plastic bags each year. The average person uses around 365 plastic bags per year. Yet, a plastic bag takes about 1,000 years to degrade in a landfill.

Giant Eagle has recognized that the disposable plastic bags they routinely offer their customers are damaging the environment. So, the company has decided they would rather be part of the solution than continue exacerbating the problem.

In an effort to promote sustainability and environmental responsibility, Giant Eagle will be giving away more than 100,000 reusable grocery bags at its Erie location on Friday, April 22, 2022, to celebrate Earth Day.

Due to its commitment to supporting the environment, Giant Eagle will also stop offering disposable plastic bags to customers for good. The Erie market is one of two Giant Eagle districts that plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags indefinitely -- the other being Giant Eagle stores in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Giant Eagle plans to incentivize further the use of reusable shopping bags by offering a monthly $10,000 sweepstakes program to customers who reuse their shopping bags.

But don't worry, if you forget your reusable shopping bags at home, you will still be able to get paper bags at the store. But the days of plastic shopping bags will come to a close on Friday at this Giant Eagle location.