Governor Wolf claims PA republicans sitting on "billions in federal aid" that should be sent to help residents

Kristen Walters

According to PA Governor Tom Wolf, the Commonwealth is sitting on more than $2 billion in federal assistance money designed to help families struggling financially. He has proposed a plan to provide direct payments to Pennsylvanians but is having trouble getting support from the state legislature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UhhY_0fDYUmuf00
Cyan066/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Back in February, Governor Wolf outlined a proposal to use $500 million of the more than $2 billion received by the state through the American Rescue Plan Act to provide $2,000 direct payments to PA households earning less than $80,000 per year.

If these funds are not used by the state, they will have to be sent back to the federal government by December 31, 2024.

While Governor Wolf has been traveling throughout the Commonwealth working to drum up support for his proposal to spend the federal program dollars to help PA residents and businesses, it seems that he is not finding the support he needs from Republicans in the state legislature to get the proposal passed.

In a curt tweet on Monday, Gov. Wolf claims, "PA has billions in federal aid to help residents. Republicans are just sitting on it."

If the Governor's $1.7 billion proposed plan is passed, federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act would also be used for education, small business support, property tax relief, healthcare, and environmental preservation efforts.

We will follow this story and report on any updates here on NewsBreak as we learn about them.

Do you agree with the Governor's proposed plan?

Do you think federal funds should be sent to PA residents in the form of $2,000 direct payments?

Or do you think that the money could be better spent in some other way?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# stimulus check# stimulus payments# public assistance# money

Comments / 73

Published by

Follow for housing, economic, and political issues impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
12344 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Florida State

Florida woman's rent goes from $1700 to $3500 a month, forcing her to move, but "affordable" apartments have vanished

A Florida woman just got a notice from her landlord that her rent would be going up more than 100% after living in her home for more than 22 years. Now she's scrambling to find an "affordable" apartment but finding few options.

Read full story
338 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

"Go Green" in downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square with Earth Day activities for all ages

Come join Pittsburgh's free community Earth Day event downtown in Market Square this Friday. If you're looking for something free and fun to do downtown to celebrate Earth Day this year, why not check out the "Go Green" event happening in Market Square on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Read full story
Monroe County, PA

Volunteer for "Pick up the Poconos" this Earth Day weekend to help clean up Monroe County

Looking for a way to help the environment this Earth Day weekend? The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is seeking volunteers for its annual spring litter cleanup. DGLimages/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
Lehigh County, PA

"Party for the Planet" this Earth Day weekend at Lehigh Valley Zoo

Looking for something fun to do this weekend to celebrate Earth Day? Why not check out "Party for the Planet" at the Lehigh Valley Zoo?. Gustavo Fring (Canva Pro license) The Lehigh Valley Zoo is hosting a 3-day event this weekend called "Party for the Planet." It promises to offer something for every animal lover and is a great way to celebrate Earth Day with your family or by yourself if you are so inclined.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Celebrate Earth Day at Naturepalooza with hiking, food, live music, activities, and fun for all ages

Looking for a fun, free way to celebrate Earth Day with your kids? Come check out Naturepalooza on Friday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Visit the "Wild Earth Day" attraction at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Friday and get a free tree to plant at home

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Earth Day in Pittsburgh? Check out the "Wild Earth Day" attraction at the Pittsburgh Zoo and take home a free tree to plant in your yard. Kali0/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.

Read full story
80 comments
Erie County, PA

Giant Eagle giving away reusable bags for Earth Day; plus $10,000 monthly sweepstakes for customers who reuse bags

This year, celebrate Earth Day by picking up free reusable shopping bags from your Giant Eagle store. When you use reusable bags instead of disposable plastic bags, you help protect the earth by keeping plastic out of landfills, and you could win $10,000.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida tenants approved for rental assistance say they haven't "seen a dime" and now face eviction

Tenants approved for rental assistance through the "Our Florida" program claim they didn't receive the promised benefits and are now facing eviction. AntonioGuillem/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
60 comments

Mail delivery times are about to slow down again as US Post Office rolls out new "service standards" to save money

The US Postal Service is truly embracing its role as "snail mail" as it plans to implement new "service standards," which include allowing for even slower delivery times. Juan Minino/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
177 comments

Lawmakers seek bill to protect renters from illegal evictions

Each year, thousands of renters are illegally evicted from their homes because they don't understand their legal rights. Now, the Louisana legislature is considering a new law that would impose greater penalties on unscrupulous landlords who use unethical practices to try to "evict" tenants.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvanians unable to get unemployment checks for months because of "system breakdown" and staffing issues

Some Pennsylvania residents have reported that they have been waiting for months to collect their unemployment checks. The reason given by the PA Office of Unemployment Compensations was that the system "was not set up to withstand" the stress of a pandemic mixed with widespread fraud.

Read full story
75 comments
Ohio State

Aldi to open multiple grocery stores across Ohio; promises to sell food at "lowest possible prices"

Ohio shoppers will soon have more options for buying groceries at a discount. Read on to find out where and when the new locations are opening. Blueshot/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story
9 comments

Economic expert explains why food prices continue to climb and where they're likely headed

Will grocery prices continue to go up, or are things about to change? An economic expert explains the causes behind the recent food price increases and what is likely to happen next.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania renters face affordable housing crisis as tenants see prices skyrocket hundreds per month

Renters across Pennsylvania are seeing rent increases of 30% or more per month when their lease is up for renewal. Xeni4ka/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Diamond Trimble is a nurse's aide living in a rental apartment in central Pennsylvania. When she moved into the unit a year ago, she signed a lease for $650 a month. So when she recently received the lease renewal letter from her landlord, she was aghast to find out that her rent was going up to $1025 a month.

Read full story
61 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly grant program reopening to provide up to $10,000 to first-time homebuyers

Philadelphia is reopening its "Philly First Home" grant program to help first-time homebuyers overcome some of the financial hurdles to homeownership. Fat Camera/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Read full story

Don't eat it: Safety warning just issued for contaminated Easter candy

As millions of Americans get ready to celebrate the Easter weekend, the FDA just issued a safety warning about certain chocolate candies that have been exposed to salmonella, which can make you very sick if eaten.

Read full story
197 comments
Pennsylvania State

Governor Wolf visits Stroudsburg to drum up support for $2000 payments to PA residents

Governor Wolf has been very vocal about his plan to issue $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania residents in recent weeks. He's now working on getting other lawmakers on board.

Read full story
27 comments

Luxury "athleisure" brand plans to start selling used yoga pants to its customers

Would you buy someone's used yoga pants to pay less for a designer brand?. Andrew Poplavsky (Canva Pro license) Ecommerce sites like Poshmark and ThreadUp that allow individuals to resell designer items online have become popular in recent years. Now, some popular clothing retailers are hopping on the "secondhand" bandwagon by collecting used brand items from their customers and reselling them directly on their sites.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy