Governor Wolf claims PA republicans sitting on "billions in federal aid" that should be sent to help residents

According to PA Governor Tom Wolf, the Commonwealth is sitting on more than $2 billion in federal assistance money designed to help families struggling financially. He has proposed a plan to provide direct payments to Pennsylvanians but is having trouble getting support from the state legislature.

Cyan066/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Back in February, Governor Wolf outlined a proposal to use $500 million of the more than $2 billion received by the state through the American Rescue Plan Act to provide $2,000 direct payments to PA households earning less than $80,000 per year.

If these funds are not used by the state, they will have to be sent back to the federal government by December 31, 2024.

While Governor Wolf has been traveling throughout the Commonwealth working to drum up support for his proposal to spend the federal program dollars to help PA residents and businesses, it seems that he is not finding the support he needs from Republicans in the state legislature to get the proposal passed.

In a curt tweet on Monday, Gov. Wolf claims, "PA has billions in federal aid to help residents. Republicans are just sitting on it."

If the Governor's $1.7 billion proposed plan is passed, federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act would also be used for education, small business support, property tax relief, healthcare, and environmental preservation efforts.

We will follow this story and report on any updates here on NewsBreak as we learn about them.

Do you agree with the Governor's proposed plan?

Do you think federal funds should be sent to PA residents in the form of $2,000 direct payments?

Or do you think that the money could be better spent in some other way?

Share your thoughts in the comments.