Aldi to open multiple grocery stores across Ohio; promises to sell food at "lowest possible prices"

Ohio shoppers will soon have more options for buying groceries at a discount. Read on to find out where and when the new locations are opening.

Blueshot/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Aldi food stores have been expanding into nearly every state in the US in recent years. Currently, there are about 2200 stores throughout the country. This year, Aldi plans to add 100 new locations, several of which are intended for Ohio.

Aldi's CEO, Joson Harn, just put out a letter to his customers where he reiterated his commitment to selling grocery items at the "lowest possible prices" despite what may be happening in the world around us. The discount grocery store chain is also expected to expand its "curbside pickup" program.

At a time when food prices are hitting record highs, this is good news for many Ohio communities that will be benefiting from the addition of new Aldi locations.

Here's the scoop on some of the new Aldi locations planned for Ohio.

Oberlin : A new store is currently under construction at 14885 Route 58 next to the Advanced Auto Parts. The store is expected to open this fall.

: A new store is currently under construction at 14885 Route 58 next to the Advanced Auto Parts. The store is expected to open this fall. New Albany : A new Aldi location is expected to open on the north side of U.S. Route 62 by summer.

: A new Aldi location is expected to open on the north side of U.S. Route 62 by summer. Stark County : Aldi has plans to use a section of the former Fishers Foods store at 8100 Cleveland Avenue. Construction work is slated to start in June. The store is expected to open this fall.

: Aldi has plans to use a section of the former Fishers Foods store at 8100 Cleveland Avenue. Construction work is slated to start in June. The store is expected to open this fall. Dayton: A new Aldi location is being built in the former Barnes and Noble location at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road. It is expected to open in May.

We will follow Aldi's development plans and report on any new store openings as things develop.