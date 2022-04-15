Pennsylvania renters face affordable housing crisis as tenants see prices skyrocket hundreds per month

Renters across Pennsylvania are seeing rent increases of 30% or more per month when their lease is up for renewal.

Xeni4ka/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Diamond Trimble is a nurse's aide living in a rental apartment in central Pennsylvania. When she moved into the unit a year ago, she signed a lease for $650 a month. So when she recently received the lease renewal letter from her landlord, she was aghast to find out that her rent was going up to $1025 a month.

Trimble told local reporters that she cannot afford the $375 a month increase, and even if she could, she wouldn't want to stay in her current apartment, which according to her, is in "terrible condition."

Trible claims that there is mold in the apartment, broken window treats, and appliances that don't work. She does not understand how her landlord can justify the price increase.

Unfortunately, Trimble's story is not uncommon. Renters across the Commonwealth are seeing massive rent hikes to the tune of 30 to 40 percent. For many who cannot afford the rent increase, it means they will be forced to leave their home and search for more "affordable housing."

A new report issued by the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center revealed that the state is facing "an affordable housing crisis." Currently, Pennsylvania does not have any rent control laws in place, so landlords and property owners are free to raise rents as much as they like.

In many cases, the best option a tenant has is to try to negotiate with their landlord or work out a more extended lease period if they find an affordable rental unit. The report found that state rental assistance programs are helpful but often fall short of meeting the needs of many residents.

