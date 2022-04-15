Philly grant program reopening to provide up to $10,000 to first-time homebuyers

Philadelphia is reopening its "Philly First Home" grant program to help first-time homebuyers overcome some of the financial hurdles to homeownership.

For most first-time homebuyers, saving up money for a downpayment is one of the biggest obstacles to becoming a homeowner. Many potential homeowners may have the income to cover monthly mortgage payments, but saving 10 to 20 percent or more for a downpayment keeps many people in the renting cycle.

That's why the "Philly First Home" grant program was created.

The grant program provides $10,000 or 6 percent of the purchase price (whichever is lower) to Philadelphia residents who qualify for the program.

In order to qualify for a grant, you must be a first-time homebuyer looking to purchase a single-family home or duplex located within Philadelphia city limits. Condos do not qualify for assistance under the grant program.

You must also meet the income eligibility requirements for the program. For example, the maximum income to qualify for a family of two is $75,600 per year, whereas the maximum income for a family of four is $94,500. You can view the complete income guideline chart on the program's website.

To be considered for the grant, applicants must also complete a free homeownership counseling program covering topics like "avoiding dangerous mortgages" and "the mortgage application and purchase processes."

If you are interested in applying, you should contact one of the city-funded housing counseling agencies listed here.

The last time the Philly First Home program launched in 2019, they were able to help more than 2,700 families purchase their first home. However, these funds tend to be exhausted quickly, so it is better to act sooner rather than later if you are interested in the program.