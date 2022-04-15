Don't eat it: Safety warning just issued for contaminated Easter candy

As millions of Americans get ready to celebrate the Easter weekend, the FDA just issued a safety warning about certain chocolate candies that have been exposed to salmonella, which can make you very sick if eaten.

Marja Habijan/Canva Pro license

If you are one of the millions of people who purchased Easter candy for yourself or your kids, you'll want to check your stash for "Kinder" brand chocolates.

Ferrero just recalled two of its Kinder Easter candies, specifically:

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment, and

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket.

These items have been linked with more than one hundred reported cases of salmonella poisoning. Therefore, if you have one of these items in your possession, you should not eat it.

The contaminated Kinder chocolates were sold at Costco stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Big Y Supermarket locations. However, they may have been offered at other retail stores as well.

If you purchased one of the potentially contained Easter candy products, you can call the Ferrero customer service line at 1-800-688-3553 to request a refund. You should throw out these products, especially if you have children in your home who may be tempted to eat the candy.

If you or someone in your family has eaten one of these products, you should monitor for symptoms of salmonella poisoning which can include fever, abdominal cramps, or diarrhea. Typically symptoms can show up within eight to twenty-four hours of exposure to salmonella.

If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your health care provider.

You can find additional details about the recall on the Food and Drug Administration's website.