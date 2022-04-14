Governor Wolf visits Stroudsburg to drum up support for $2000 payments to PA residents

Governor Wolf has been very vocal about his plan to issue $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania residents in recent weeks. He's now working on getting other lawmakers on board.

Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

Last week Pennsylvania lawmakers proposed a new economic plan that, if passed, would send one-time direct payments to households earning less than $80,000 a year.

Governor Wolf says, "Pennsylvania is sitting on more than $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars." He wants to disperse those funds directly to residents who need them the most.

Governor Wolf noted, "the cost of everything from gas to groceries is rising." He believes that the sooner Pennsylvania lawmakers pass his proposed plan, the sooner residents can start to get some financial relief.

However, to pass the measure, the Governor needs the support of Pennsylvania lawmakers. In an effort to prompt the PA General Assembly to take action on the proposed plan, Governor Wolf made a visit to the Pocono Family YMCA in Stroudsburg today and was joined by Representative Maureen Madden.

Democratic representatives have committed to introducing legislation to move the direct payment plan forward. But it will take the support of Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate to get the measure passed.

If you support Governor Wolf's plan, you can call your local state representative's office and ask that they support the legislation. If you do not know who your local state representative is, you can use this online tool provided by the Pennsylvania General Assembly to look up your representative's contact information.

We'll continue following this story and reporting updates as this legislation moves forward.