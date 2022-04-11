Texas landlords caught taking state "rent relief" money then evicting tenants anyway

Emergency rental assistance programs were designed to help renters who experienced financial difficulties during the global health crisis to stay in their homes. However, many Texas landlords were caught accepting rent relief funds and evicting their tenants anyway.

Antononio Guillem/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

According to recent reports, Texas landlords received more than $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. The federal stimulus program was designed to help families stay in their homes as many businesses closed and people lost their jobs during the global health crisis.

Under the rent relief program, tenants who had difficulty paying their rent due to loss of income could apply for rent relief through the state. The state government would then send funds directly to the landlord to compensate them for the lost rent on behalf of the tenant.

However, in order to receive rent relief funds from the state, landlords were required to sign an agreement that they would not evict tenants for failing to pay rent for the time covered by the rental assistance payment.

Unfortunately, this was not always the case.

For example, Texas resident Cherice Scott told local reporters that her family applied for rental assistance when her husband lost his income. After speaking with her rental office, Scott felt reassured that her family would not have to worry about being evicted from their home because rent relief funds were on the way.

However, the following month, Scott's landlord initiated eviction proceedings anyway. Scott claims that she was told that she did not need to show up in court because she had requested rent relief, but in her absence, the eviction was approved.

Scott described the shock she felt when she came home one afternoon and "found most of [her] belongings spread out on the lawn and the locks changed." Looters had come through and taken most of her family's valuables.

Scott was later informed by a Texas Rent Relief program staff member that her landlord had received more than $11,000 to satisfy her application. Unfortunately, she did not receive the benefit that the program was intended to provide.

Stories like this are cropping up all over the state of Texas. Currently, it is unclear whether landlords who took rent relief funds in bad faith will face any penalties.

What do you think should happen to the landlords who took government rent relief but evicted their tenants anyway?

Share your thoughts in the comments.