Chicken and egg costs soar as poultry farmers battle outbreaks in 24 states affecting more than 46 million birds

Kristen Walters

The price of eggs is up 52% from this time last year and is expected to continue rising as we get closer to the Easter holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoaH2_0f1NI3M500
Bill Oxford/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

The average cost for a dozen eggs at grocery stores nationwide is $2.88, but experts warn that prices will likely be going up over the next couple of weeks as the Easter holiday approaches. In addition, chicken and turkey prices are also on the rise as some experts predict we will see 70% price increases by summer.

Farmers in over twenty-four states have been battling a widespread outbreak of "bird flu" that began in February. Early cases were detected at a commercial turkey farm in Indiana, infecting nearly 30,000 birds. Days later, chickens on poultry farms in Kentucky and Virginia were found carrying the disease, resulting in the extermination of almost 246,000 birds.

Now it seems that bird flu has to poultry farms in dozens of states across the U.S. While bird flu rarely affects humans, when cases are found in birds on poultry farms, those birds are typically exterminated to try to contain the spread of the illness.

According to one recent report, nearly 46 million birds have been affected by the recent outbreak. This has caused prices of chicken and eggs to skyrocket at the grocery store in recent days. The price of eggs normally ticks up slightly around the Easter season. However, costs are being compounded because of the bird flu outbreak.

Unfortunately, consumers should not expect prices at the grocery to come down anytime soon.

