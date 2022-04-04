Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need.

Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)

According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.

It's no secret that the auto industry has been plagued with supply chain issues for the last couple of years. First, it was the inability to get computer chips essential for the proper functioning of new cars. This alone has caused the average price of a new car to go up by over 13 percent in the last year.

However, today, auto manufacturers are facing a new set of challenges that will undoubtedly cause car prices to surge once again. Due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, factories cannot get certain metals such as nickel and palladium, which are used to make batteries, electrical wiring, and catalytic converters.

Many of these metals were previously sourced from both Russia and Ukraine. Now, due to economic sanctions and supply chain cutoffs due to closed shipping ports, access to these essential materials has been virtually cut off.

BMW and Volkswagen recently announced that they have had to slow and even halt car production at several of their factories until they can find alternative sources for these parts.

The demand for new autos is predicted to significantly outpace the supply this year, forcing many consumers to pay higher prices at the dealership.

