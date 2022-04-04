Federal report reveals Georgia counties that have no affordable housing options based on median income

Kristen Walters

If you have had difficulty finding housing in Georgia that you can afford, you aren't imagining things. A new report confirms that housing in many Georgia counties is no longer "affordable" for middle-class workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMpos_0eysP6Bd00
Hemera Technologies/Canva Pro license

Many Georgia residents are finding that it is impossible to find housing that allows them to live within their means. The results of a study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta were released this week. They showed that several counties are no longer considered to be "affordable" based on the average cost of housing compared with the median income of the residents who live in the county.

The study used a metric called the "HOAM index" to indicate the affordability of each county. Georgia counties with an index score of less than 100 were considered "unaffordable" for most middle-class workers.

For example, Dekalb county has a HOAM index score of 86.5. The median income of residents living in the county is $63,490 per year. However, the median home price is currently $344,667.

Assuming an average monthly mortgage payment of $1,836, a resident who earns at the median income rate for the county would end up spending more than 35% of their gross income before taxes just on housing. However, most financial experts recommend that you do not spend more than 30% of your income on housing if you want to "live within your means."

According to the report, Fulton, Gwinnett, Dawson, and Newton counties all have HOAM index scores of 100 or below, meaning that they are considered unaffordable compared to the median income level of the people who live in the county.

The most affordable Georgia counties for finding housing, based on the report's HOAM index, were Carroll, Paulding, Forsyth, Barrow, Henry, and Spalding.

Have you had difficulty finding affordable housing options in your local area?

Let us know by sharing your experience in the comments.

# housing# rent# economy# inflation# money

