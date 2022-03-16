Denver landlords raise rents by 30% forcing renters to look elsewhere for "affordable" housing

What would you do if your rent went up several hundred dollars a month?

Dejan Marjanovic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.)

At the start of the global health crisis, many landlords across the US were prohibited from raising rents or evicting tenants who did not pay rent on time. Now that those restrictions have ended, many landlords are raising rents at unprecedented rates to make up for lost income and adjust for inflation.

Denver is one of the cities that is particularly difficult for renters right now. Many tenants are seeing rent prices go up as much as 30% to 40%. However, wages have not increased enough to absorb the cost spike for many renters.

One Denver resident, Diamond Trimble, who works as a nurse's aide, told local reporters that her rent is increasing from $650 a month to $1035 on the apartment that she claims is in "poor condition." That's an increase of more than 30%. In Trimble's case, her landlord has claimed that renovations to fix a broken window and address a mold issue are forthcoming, but she is skeptical.

In many cases, tenants have roughly 30 days to let their landlord know if they will be renewing their lease once they are presented with new terms. That's not a lot of time to look for alternative options if the rent increase is not feasible for your budget.

There's also not much that tenants can do if they face a rent increase. Once your lease has expired, the landlord can raise the rate as much as they want unless you live in an area that has rent control laws. Many tenants have tried to negotiate better terms, but you are really at the mercy of your landlord at that point.

Have you seen rental prices go up in your area?

What do you plan to do if your landlord raises your rent?

Let us know in the comments.