Target plans to boost hourly wages up to $24 in some locations to combat labor shortages

If you or someone you know is looking for work, applying at your local Target store might be an option to consider.

The national retailer recently announced that they plan to spend an additional $300 million on employee wages in 2022. They are also looking into options to provide better health care coverage for hourly workers.

In 2020, Target stores set their "minimum hourly wage" to $15 across the country. Many other retail stores like Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Macy's, and Amazon offered similar entry-level wage increases, with some Amazon warehouse locations offering sign-on bonuses upwards of $3,000.

As many retailers across the country struggle to hire and retain hourly workers, Target plans to increase the hourly wage to as much as $24 in some areas, like New York, where the labor market is exceptionally competitive.

The goal is to attract and retain enough permanent employees to keep operations running smoothly in their stores and distribution centers. While Target hasn't yet specified which specific locations will be offering the increased $24 per hour minimum wage just yet, it is clear that they are serious about attracting and retaining new hires.

If you want to see what positions are available at Target stores in your area, you can visit Target's job listing site and enter your location. The application for most jobs on the site can be completed using their online system.

If you aren't looking for permanent employment right now, keep in mind that Target also hires seasonal and part-time workers during busier times of the year, such as holidays.