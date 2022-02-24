Russia invades Chernobyl sparking fears of global nuclear disaster

Nomad Soul Photos (Canva Pro license.)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began early this morning has now moved into the Chernobyl exclusion zone, which is the site of the massive nuclear disaster that took place in 1986, sparking fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe if radioactive waste is disturbed.

Following the devastating explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986, a massive sarcophagus was built out of steel and concrete around the nuclear reactor to limit radioactive contamination.

However, Ukrainian President Zelensky tweeted earlier today that Russian forces were attempting to seize Chernobyl, insinuating that a nuclear disaster could result if the city is captured.

Some reports have suggested that if the nuclear waste containers are damaged due to artillery fire, the result could be the release of radioactive dust that could spread across Ukraine and affect many countries in Europe.

Another report claimed that an Advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry told NBC that Russian military forces had already destroyed a nuclear waste storage facility. However, this report hasn't yet been confirmed by other sources.

If radioactive dust is released from the facility, it would likely impact the immediate areas surrounding the exclusion zone in Ukraine first but would quickly migrate into Belarus and throughout Europe depending on weather patterns and the direction of the wind.

Another possible explanation for the Russian invasion of Chernobyl is that it provides a short route to Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, where Russia is expected to progress its military attack. Regardless of Russia's true motive, the attack on Chernobyl this morning has the world on edge.

Update: Local news reports have confirmed that Russian troops have seized control of Chernobyl.